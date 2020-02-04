advertisement

Former world number one Andy Murray should build his fitness during the European clay season, but should consider switching to the French Open for Wimbledon, his former coach Alex Corretja has said.

The 32-year-old British lost the Australian Open due to a pelvic injury sustained in the Davis Cup final in November and then withdrew from tournaments in Montpellier and Rotterdam.

Spaniard Corretja said Murray, who recovered from hip reset surgery to win the Antwerp title in October, should prioritize Wimbledon for his return to the Grand Slam singles that had won the title in 2013 and 2016.

“Andy has to use clay to get enough matches to be ready for grass,” Corretja, now an analyst for Eurosport, was quoted by British media as saying.

“If he passes the clay season, there will be such a long gap in front of the grass. I believe he should use the clay, not for practice, but to get in shape.”

Corretja, who worked with Murray on the magic between 2008-11, said crossing the French Open in May would not be a bad idea if his body were not ready to play the five-set competition.

“If he thinks it can be a little risky, maybe he should sacrifice the French Open because it’s too demanding,” Corretja said.

“He should aim for the grass season and why not the Olympics again? It’s very special, he loves the feeling there and it’s a competition that he knows he can win. “

Murray wins Olympic gold in London and Rio (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

