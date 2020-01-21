advertisement

MELBOURNE – Belinda Bencic’s bandwagon is rocking again after her daughter’s Grand Slam semi-final appearance in the U.B.A. last year, but given its Swiss wounds and dives, there is no desire to jump on board too soon.

Bencic, who advanced to the second round at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Slovakia’s Anna Schmiedlova, knows all too well how fast hopes can be dashed.

Her latest run at Flushing Meadows came five years after her daughter’s Grand Slam quarterfinal in New York where the then-17-year-old was promoted to a possible successor to compatriot Martina Hingis.

In the intervening years, arm surgery and a host of other fitness problems consistently robbed him of his passion and confidence and took a lot of patience to return to the good.

But it all came together in a hurry last year as she claimed titles in Dubai and Moscow before making her way to the WTA Finals ending the season for the first time.

The sixth seed at the Australian Open, her highest in a Slam, Bencic is being seen again as a Grand Slam contender and the 22-year-old said the billing gave her confidence.

“That’s yes, but on the other hand I don’t buy anything,” she told reporters after her victory over Schmiedlova.

“It doesn’t matter that I played the Grand Slam semifinals at the U. S. Open. It’s a new Grand Slam now and I still have to win my matches to get there again.

“So yeah, it’s about confidence, for sure, but I think the wait is a little bit higher and I think you can’t compare yourself to the US Open right now. You have to focus on a Grand Slam altogether. re. “

Mentored by five-time Grand Slam champion Hingis, Bencic lacks power in her hurdles, but her courtesy and deception often bother the game’s toughest hitters.

This was never more obvious than in the US when she knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka from the fourth round, redirecting the power of the Japanese player and often leaving her wrong.

Bencic’s service also lacks records, so she has not joined other Tour players by promising money for Australia’s fire relief efforts with every action she strikes in Melbourne Park.

Rather, she is donating $ 200 for every double mistake.

She caused a slight stir in the tournament lead by bravely inviting Alex Zverev’s seventh seed to buy into her fundraising model after the young German made a double mistake during the ATP Cup.

With four double faults against Schmiedlova, Bencic contributed another $ 800 to the fire relief efforts that killed 29 people and left thousands homeless.

“I could have done more (with two mistakes), but I didn’t,” she said. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

