SYDNEY – Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic – the two best men’s players in the world – will kick off a rebuilt Australian tennis summer on Friday with the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup team event.

The ATP Cup will see 24 nations compete in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney for the first time in 10 days and give key men’s players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open.

To accommodate the $ 15 million ATP Cup, which also offers 750 ranking points, the first Grand Slam of the year has departed from its usual mid-week start by one week and will start at Melbourne Park from January 20th.

The teams participating in the event have been determined by their single best player’s rankings and, accordingly, all seven of the world’s best players, stopping Swiss great Roger Federer from arriving in Australia.

Federer withdrew from the event to spend more time with his family. Britain’s Andy Murray and Japan’s Kei Nishikori are other notable absences due to injury.

Australian Open host Djokovic will make his ATP Cup debut for Serbia against South Africa in Brisbane on Saturday while Nadal will lead Spain in action against Georgia in Perth on the same day.

“We spend quality time and it’s fun because the ATP Cup concept is a team concept, team format, and thus gives us an opportunity to represent our country and be part of the team, which is not something we experience all over very often, “Djokovic told reporters.

DAVIS CUP SIMILARITY

The tournament, however, comes just six weeks after the inaugural edition of the Davis Cup, the International Tennis Federation Flag event, which was similar in nature and the question remains whether the two can co-exist in the future.

The Davis Cup was held in November at Madrid’s 18-nation La Caja Magica playing a week-long World Cup-style football show and Djokovic, president of the ATP Players Council, has addressed calls for the merger of the two tournaments. .

The new ATP event has had major repercussions for other Australian tennis events traditionally used by players to prepare for the first Grand Slam of the year.

The ATP Cup left no room on the revamped tennis calendar for the Mixed Breed Hopman Cup, which is popular with players and has traditionally served as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

With Brisbane hosting matches in the ATP Cup, Brisbane International will be the next tournament of the week for women while Sydney International – one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world dating back to 1885 – has also lost.

Sydney’s loss proved to be Adelaide’s win as the city hosts Adelaide International from January 12, with Djokovic and the world’s number one women Ash Barty being the main draws.

ATP finals champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and Wimbledon’s reigning champion Simona Halep will also play in Adelaide.

Sydney, which will host both the ATP Cup knockout phase and the group stage, also have to deal with smoke concerns from the deadly confirmations affecting the game.

UK team captain Tim Henman said those concerns were not the end.

“In the context of what this country is going through with the fires and for us to deal with a little poor air quality, I think it’s right to have the prospect,” he told reporters. “I don’t foresee that being a problem at all.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

