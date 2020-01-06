advertisement

January 6, 2020 Zachary Shahan

Human brains are funny. We have a hard time looking past this moment. Even if we are planning, it is hard to really put our mind in the place that we intend to be in the medium to long term.

advertisement

Think back to where you were in 1999. Did you expect at the time that you would have the telephone, TV, computer or the life that you have now?

When you think of electric vehicles or solar energy, you certainly think of the technology and prices that we have today. It is difficult to think outside the box and it is especially difficult to get your entire brain on the market in 3, 5 or 7 years from now.

Maybe you go back a little bit in time and think about how the technology has changed, or appreciate the fact that you have been able to go electric in the last three years because of falling prices and improving technology. If you put Tesla aside, you can buy a Nissan LEAF today that has the same price as a Nissan LEAF from a few years ago, but with 2-3 times more range. You can buy a Kia Niro EV, Hyundai Kona EV or 2020 Kia Soul EV with almost 3 times the range of a Kia Soul EV from just 3 years ago. And yes, the king of the electric hill is the Tesla Model 3, which has a wide range, has an average selling price for vehicles (in the US) and destroys competition. It is a dramatic improvement on a Model S from a few or more years ago. In a sense, the place where we are now feels like the top of a big mountain.

But it’s not the top of the mountain. The market share of electric vehicles is still around 2% of the car market worldwide. And the technical trends that have brought us the 2020 Tesla Model 3, 2020 LEAF, 2020 Hyundai Kona EV, 2020 Kia Niro EV, 2020 Kia Soul EV and other exciting EVs are not over yet. These technological trends have not been affected and have left the market in a static position. These trends continue.

Batteries for electric vehicles will continue to fall in price while specifications improve. The production of electric vehicles becomes cheaper and cheaper as the production volume increases. Electric vehicles will continue to improve, while their prices stay the same or fall.

If electric vehicles today compete with gasoline vehicles – and I think they are sure – what does that mean for electric vehicles in 2-5 years?

One of the most interesting questions in this industry, in my humble opinion, is: what will happen in 3-5 years when much more from the market realizes that it is not a good idea to buy another gas car or truck ? Volkswagen Group is starting to produce exciting, competitive, cool electric vehicles. It expects that 25% of the company’s turnover in 2025 will come from fully electric vehicles and that the total turnover in 2025 will be comparable to the total turnover in 2019. At first glance, that sounds aggressive, since we are currently about 2% Have EV sales. However, I think that this implies a 2020 mentality or awareness that makes the project too clean. I may be wrong, but I expect that in 2025 it will be very clear to people that petrol cars are on their way. If that is the case, whether Volkswagen Group can produce more than 3 million electric cars per year or not, who will buy a petrol car?

I was late to buy a cell phone, a smartphone, a laptop, and a flat screen TV. I didn’t see a need for the first three and didn’t want to spend more for one of them … until the time came when I needed their positions. In the case of the latter, I was just back on the market and the costs were lower for better quality. In a few years, when millions of people are on the market for a new car, who will look at the options and not realize that an electric model is the best you can get for the money? Who is not going to know anyone who can pass on a good testimony?

There is still a major psychological obstacle to going electric – most people still have “range anxiety.” In other words, they are afraid that they have a fear of reach. Electric vehicle owners know this because about 80% of people’s first question is about their EV: “How far can it go?” About 20% asks how long it takes to charge. Range anxiety or sheer lack of awareness of EVs make EVs a non-option for around 97% of new car buyers today. However, as more and more electric cars come on the road, the public will increasingly learn that range is no problem and charging is easy. They will learn that electric cars are cheaper to own, have better performance, are safer and more fun. Although we like to consider technical adoption curves as gradual and flexible, they are actually super steep and surprising. Even if we are late, we apply the new technology much faster than we thought. All predictions based on linear growth eventually become a joke. 97% of the public will not learn tomorrow that EVs are better and cheaper. But once we have reached 5-10% EV acceptance, it will be much shorter than we can understand before 80% of new vehicle sales are electric vehicle sales.

Anyone who looks at today’s electric vehicle technology and tries to predict the future of the market makes a big mistake. You have to consider what the technology will look like in a few years, a few years and several years. What will a 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y be able to do and what will they cost? How many Volkswagen buyers will look at an ID.Crozz, ID.3 or ID.Vizzion and conclude that one of Volkswagen’s gas competitors is a better buy? How many people will reach millions of happy Tesla owners and millions of happy non-Tesla EV owners with their enthusiasm for their vehicles?

How much better will EV technology become in 2023 or 2025? How will the superiority of EV by that time not reach the majority of the population?

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has great confidence in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement