If you’re a major league baseball player, there’s only one place to win and celebrate a World Series: on the field at the moment. The Houston Astros won the 7th game of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Nothing Rob Manfred said or did would change that. Regardless of the results of the MLB’s investigation into Astros’ landfill and theft methods, Manfred was unable to satisfy the Dodgers and their fans. All he could do was justify their suspicions and anyone who wondered where this bang came from.

Justification arrived Monday. Manfred announced the results of the MLB investigation into the theft of Astros in a 9-page report. (I uploaded the entire report to my Twitter feed.) General Manager Jeff Luhnow, Manager A.J. Hinch and the assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who has since been fired, were banned for the 2020 season. In a subsequent press conference, Astros owners fired Jim Crane Luhnow and Hinch. Manfred ordered Houston to discard the draft picks for the first and second rounds in 2020 and 2021. The team was also fined $ 5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the Major League constitution.

No players were disciplined (more on that later). Neither was Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Cora was only granted a stay of execution. “He was involved in the development of the banging scheme and used the retry verification room to decode and transmit characters,” Manfred wrote in his statement. “Cora participated in both programs and implicitly approved the behavior of the players through his active participation. I will hold back on determining the appropriate level of discipline for Cora until the DOI has completed its investigation into allegations that the Red Sox stole illegal electronic signs in 2018. “We’ll find out soon enough if the Dodgers have actually lost the World Series through fraud teams in both 2017 and 2018.

Last thing about the penalties. It is hard to lose four draft picks. It is the most picks a team has ever lost for a penalty sanctioned by the league. You can rightly estimate the value of two first and second selection rounds to be more than $ 26 million. You could also estimate (as Pedro Gomez from ESPN reported) that winning a World Series brought the Astros more than $ 60 million. And although it would have been justified to collect the players’ off-season bonuses, I have learned from my own reporting that the league has not even looked for such a means.

After the discipline was announced, I sent a few text messages to people around the game. None of the respondents felt that Manfred had done enough. Maybe that was born out of their own definition of justice. Perhaps they believed that discipline should serve as a deterrent to future fraudsters, more than punishing past transgressions. As I wrote last week, baseball has a long history of illegally stealing signs. When MLB historian John Thorn spoke to me about this column, he doubted that punishment could be a deterrent.

Nevertheless, the punishments could have been tougher. You could have had more than three or four people. The challenge for Manfred was not only to know where to draw the line between a punishment that was too hard and too weak, but also between the guilty and the innocent. Where he was neglected (even according to his own confession), he punished the responsible players. Her collaboration was probably required to collect evidence, and Manfred was willing, if not willing, to be lenient in exchange for what she said. “Virtually all Astros players had some involvement or knowledge of the scheme,” Manfred wrote in his statement, “and I am unable to determine with certainty which player should be detained based on the investigation record.” responsible, or their relative level of guilt. It is impractical given the large number of players involved and the fact that many of these players are now playing for other clubs. ”

Luhnow, Hinch and Cora are given a scarlet suspect letter, while the 46 players who appeared in a game for the 2017 Astros (including current Dodgers first division club Tyler White) get away with it. What message does that send? Manfred’s report clearly states that Hinch did not take part in the bang program or approved it. “Hinch tried to signal his rejection of the system by physical damage to the monitor twice, so that it had to be replaced,” said Manfred’s statement. Hinch made a statement on his own Monday afternoon after he was fired. It was both apologetic and contrite. Luhnow also made a statement. Unfortunately, it was missing and unsurprisingly for the lessons.

The players were the mother of the topic on Monday, including those that I addressed privately. David Freese was one of the few who spoke on social media. He is now retired and has little to lose if he publishes his opinion. His feeling confirms what everyone else in the industry is certain to think: Monday was a dark day for baseball. Perhaps the Dodgers staff can enjoy the feeling of superiority that arises when the baseball commissioner writes this about your rival’s baseball operations department. The Dodgers had no official statement on Monday; They were asked not to comment on any misconduct during the 2017 World Series and said all MLB clubs were encouraged to withhold comments on the Astros discipline.

In any case, a we-against-you prism, while tempting, is forced into a scandal of this magnitude. Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci said that “two sources familiar with the investigation, which lasted three months and contained more than 70,000 emails and 60 interviews, were shared by several Astros employees with MLB investigators eight other teams Whoever stole signs using technology in 2017 or 2018 – that was the culture at the time. “Ken Rosenthal of Athletic, who first told the story in a joint article with Evan Drellich, described MLB as a league that” by introducing “the repetition rooms in 2014, created the equivalent of open book tests, Invite teams to use the live feeds The Brewers accused the Dodgers of stealing signs in 2018. The Red Sox accused the Yankees a year earlier. The brewery’s first base player, Logan Morrison, accused the Dodgers, Yankees, Astros and Red Sox of “making a statement with the help of films”. After Hinch was released and suspended three months ago because of a scandal he called “a joke”, why should a team official? Are you taking advantage of the doubt today?

The erosion of trust in baseball makes it hard to swallow. The scale of the scandal is difficult to understand. Taking revenge as a fan is not as easy as booing Barry Bonds. For a writer, justice is not as easy as excluding a steroid user from your choice in the Hall of Fame. The institutional factors that made fraud so easy made dirty, subversive, and ubiquitous crime possible. Yahoo! Athlete Tim Brown reported that MLB will investigate how technology will be used in video rooms, shelters and clubhouses in the coming weeks. Hopefully, this internal review will lead to more public disclosures about what is possible for violations in this huge gray area.

The second half of the 2010s gave us books about how technology was used in MLB forever: by the Astros, by the Red Sox, by trainers inside and outside the professional ranks. The fact that the same technology is used to break rules is not only consistent with baseball history. it coincides with human history. The Astros “Banging Scheme” is just another example of baseball as a reflection of the world that we all have to share.

It’s nice to be outraged about many things today: that the Astros cheated their way to a title and that no players were punished; that the Dodgers were victims of Alex Cora’s opportunism not just once but (allegedly) twice; that the penalties imposed on the Astros may not be enough to prevent more players and teams from cheating in the future. However, keep in mind that this scandal is profound and complicated. It probably includes more than two teams. There are a lot that we still don’t know – and what we don’t know could force you to change the baseball worldview you represent today.

