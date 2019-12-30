advertisement

The Taliban deny agreement to an armistice in Afghanistan

Mawlavi Mansoor, a Taliban commander, has told Sky News that there can be no ceasefire or talks with the U.S.-backed Afghan government until all U.S. forces leave Afghanistan.

The comments from Mawlavi Mansoor, who commands a group of fighters in an area southwest of Kabul, underscore the potential challenge for Taliban leaders to ensure that all soldiers implement the terms of a peace agreement with the United States.

The commander, who is not directly involved in the U.S.-Taliban peace talks, told Sky News that he supported the call for peace, but his desired conditions for the removal of weapons and direct talks with other Afghans on the other side of the War sounded unrealistic.

In the next phase of the peace process, the Taliban would speak directly to Afghan officials and, in return, the United States would withdraw the majority of around 12,000 military personnel from the country.

The potential ceasefire is an important US call for a peace deal to end 18 years of US military operations in the country.

