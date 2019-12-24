advertisement

Ireland’s depth of talent in emerging obstacles means that Leopardstown and Limerick have to share it on St. Stephen’s Day, and still have to hand out a few 100,000-degree-one fights to enjoy them.

Leopardstowns Racing Post Novice Chase promises a duel between JP McManus ‘exciting young French importer Fakir d’Oudairies and Willie Mullins’ promising mare Laurina.

Traditionally, this would have allowed the Dublin circuit to assume that the main focus of the race was on the busiest day of the year in Irish racing.

However, the promotion of Limerick’s Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase to top status a year ago changed things.

Ruby Walsh, who had spent St. Stephen’s Day in Limerick for the first time in more than two decades, dominated the construction of the Christmas festival in 2018.

This time it was the direct prospect of a clash of two big names in Samcro and Walsh’s former ally Faugheen. 2015 champion Hurdle winner Faugheen is only a week from his 12th birthday, but veteran status hasn’t stopped Willie Mullins from sending him over fences.

Enough of the old fire that made “The Machine” a real superstar at its peak seems to be measured by how he recovered from a terrible mistake to finally win his hunting debut in an impressive way.

Now he meets a rival in Samcro, who is four years younger and whose fans believe that he could be able to use fences to perform a similar feat that Faugheen did through flights.

Although Laurina worked with Faugheen last month, jockey champion Paul Townend chose Leopardstown on Thursday.

Since debuting on a horse racing track in 2013 in a bumper, an unexpected ingredient has been added to Limerick’s feature in which Patrick Mullins drives to Faugheen for the first time.

While there is no competition for Faugheen in the mood for St. Stephen’s Day – and no more popular potential victory anywhere during a Christmas party – Leopardstown will still be the center of the most significant action this week.

Thursday is the first of seven grade ones over four days with a total prize money of 1.4 million euros.

Over 55,000 racing fans are expected over the four days, with around 12,000 expected for the St. Stephen’s Day card, which is a tradition after Christmas, especially for many Dubliners.

Live entertainment

Once a year, participants will notice a number of changes due to the further refurbishment of the track of EUR 18 million, which will be completed by the Irish Champions Weekend in September.

“You will notice new facilities, including the new racing hall. There will also be an indoor and outdoor area for children, providing entertainment for families over four days. After the races in the marquee there will also be live entertainment, ”said the spokeswoman for the track, Vicki Donlon.

The two busiest days are Friday and Saturday, when up to 17,500 spectators are expected for the Paddy Power Chase and Savills Chase programs.

Whatever the goodwill behind Faugheen, Paul Townend’s presence in Leopardstown looks like a long-term calculation with cold eyes.

Laurina’s only loss in eight starts for Willie Mullins came last season at Champion Hurdle, where she finished fourth behind Espoir D’allen.

The expectations surrounding this strapping mare have always been so high that many were amazed at the Mullins camp. If championship status is not achieved through flights, there are still many who believe that the success of the Gold Cup may not go beyond Laurina’s abilities.

Such ambitions are tested already on their second start over fences in a field with five runners, which also contains the tried and tested first class Drinmore winner, Fakir d’Oudairies.

His jumping was an unforgettable sight in Fairyhouse, where a potentially epic finish was denied because Samcro had left the penultimate time. Fakir d’Oudairies seems to be able to test an opponent’s jumping, and as a four-year-old he runs level with Laurina.

Both are returning to the minimum distance from two and a half kilometers away, and notebook supporters could assume that this is important.

It’s all a big test for the only mare in the race, but Laurina could do it in style.

