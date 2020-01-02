advertisement

World Rugby’s determination to lower attack levels through a number of legislative changes in recent years is undoubtedly a welcome initiative. The goal is to make the game a little safer for both the attacked player and the attacker, and to reduce injuries and concussions.

Collateral damage in a duel of a collision sport can only be eliminated to a certain extent, but there seems to be an understanding among players and coaches that better technique benefits all participants in a game environment.

There are a number of phrases that spice up the rugby lexicon with regard to the device. “Chop”, “soak” and “dominant” are three examples, of which the first and third are most valued. An Irish player who has excelled in these disciplines is Leinster flanker Will Connors.

The seasonal form of the 23-year-old Kildare native to his province has caught the attention of new Irish head coach Andy Farrell. The result is that before Christmas, Connors was named in a 45-member squad for a two-day orientation process on the National Sports Campus.

The difference to Will is that it gets low, but it’s probably his acceleration that makes him stand out

His performance against Munster in the Guinness Pro14 game at Thomond Park last weekend – 23 tackles that none missed – was an outstanding achievement in a robust Leinster defense. It was part of a double hit against Darren O’Shea from Münster, which turned out to be a crucial moment when the home team tried in the last few minutes.

Effective

Connor’s partner in the duel was the replacement hooker Sean Cronin, who was asked afterwards what made his teammate so effective in this facet of the game. “I think the difference to Will is that he gets low, but it is his acceleration at the point of contact that probably distinguishes him. The Glasgow game over there that he sees on TV is also his timing. If he is that low its timing is good and then its acceleration to hit is probably something that sets it apart.

“He had a really impressive year. We have a small stat board that is about dominating duels throughout the season and I think he’s the best at the moment anyway. Another really competitive area on the team. If the guys So if they get their chance, they have to take on the competition that is there. “

This is an important aspect: the quality of the tackle is more important than the volume.

Connors also demonstrated his strength of character when he recovered from a couple of injured years, including injuries to the patella, Achilles tendon, shoulder and hamstring. During his rehabilitation, he spent a lot of time with Leins breakdown coach Hugh Hogan, to whom he attributes his improvement in tackle and jerk.

New Zealand-born Irish international Sean Reidy von Ulster leads the duel category (124) in the Pro14. In addition to his efforts in the Heineken Champions Cup (four games, three starts), 160 games were fought in twelve games, ten in the youth team.

Second place

However, when testing the leading tacklers in each of the four provinces, their tackle rate of 13.33 per game is only sufficient for second place. Connors leads 14.85 duels in his seven games, all in the Pro14, a number that would jump to 17.33 if you include the nine minutes he would have been given to replace the dragons.

Gorey and Connacht flanker Paul Boyle was born in the games Pro14 and 126 109 duels when he played 11.45 duels per match in three games in Europe. The 22-year-old former Irish captain of the age group, like Reidy and Connors, had an excellent season for his province and has been making steady progress since he was eight when he was a teenager under Mike Ruddock in Lansdowne, New York. Ireland League Division 1A.

Connors is the only one of the four players to form the extended squad in Ireland

Jack O’Donoghue has had a great game in Munsters 13-6 loss to Leinster while maintaining the high quality of his contributions in 12 games in all competitions. The 25-year-old, who can play across the finish line, is the leading tackler in Münster in Pro14 (86). With three starts in four Champions Cup games, this value rises from 9.58 to 115.

Upper ranks

However, his influence permeates more than battle statistics, as he’s also ranked in the top ranks of several other Pro14 categories, including offloads (nine), lineout steals (three), revenue won (seven), and carryovers (78). The Irish international with two caps hopes that he will play in Munster’s head coach Johann van Graan’s plans for the province’s crucial Champions Cup game against Racing 92 in Paris.

Connors is the only one of four players to complete the expanded squad in Ireland. To be fair, it will be his immediate priority to gain some Champions Cup experience this month – a significant challenge given the shape of Josh van der Flier, who in return has always been excellent in five games, four of them in Europe.

The month of January is promising for all four players.

