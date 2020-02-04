advertisement

An Australian mother of three children killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver said she couldn’t hate the man who was accused of the fatal accident.

29-year-old Samuel William Davidson was said to be three times the legal blood alcohol limit when his vehicle hit the curb the night of 1 and killed four children.

advertisement

Sydney’s mother, Leila Geagea, has lost three of her six children: Sienna [8], Angelina [12] and Antony [13] and their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr. All four died at the scene in the Sydney suburb of Oatlands.

“I think in my heart, I forgive him. But I want the court to be fair. I won’t hate him because we’re not like that, ”she told reporters, AAP reported. “It feels very unreal. I feel like I’m still waiting for them to come home. “

The children’s father, Danny Abdallah, urged drivers to be more careful on the roads than he tried to put into words his grief.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m deaf, I probably feel that way right now. All I want to say is please, driver, be careful,” he said.

At the time of the crash, the four children were on a footpath and rode their bikes to a shop to buy ice cream.

The Abdallah children were remembered for their charity work with homeless people in the Blacktown region.

“Antony, Angelina and Sienna and the whole family of Danny came to us regularly and put themselves at the service of those who need our help most. They stood in line with the adult team members to serve food and to them To give smiles that were most needed, ”said the charity team Jesus in a Facebook post.

“In fact, these little angels encouraged their parents, or rather insisted on taking them to Blacktown on Friday evening so they could serve, not the other way around. In this way, they gave an example to all the other children to do the same, and they impressed everyone who met them in this community service. “

“They not only served at tables, but also insisted on praying for the people we served, and their prayers brought the blessing and favor of God to the place,” the group wrote.

“Danny and Leila don’t raise average children. I congratulate you, Danny and Leila, for being exemplary parents and raising three little saints who have joined the ranks of angels in heaven. We say goodbye to Antony, Angelina and Sienna. We will miss you very much. “

Some called for a revision of the traffic laws in New South Wales after the fatal accident, including lowering speed limits in residential areas and tougher penalties for those who drive under the influence of alcohol.

“We have to be more serious about driving under the influence. It’s not taken seriously enough in our society, ”said David Levinson, professor at the University of Sydney. “The speed limits are also relatively high. If you hit someone at high speed, you do more damage and are more likely to kill them. “

Others suggested lowering the breath alcohol limit in NSW from 0.05 to 0.02 in order to bring it into line with other countries.

“For example, the lower threshold of 0.02, which Norway is successfully using, enables someone who has consumed a small amount of cough medicine,” said trauma surgeon Dr. John Crozier of the ABC, adding that there is an “irrefutable link between drunk driving and crashes.

Three out of four other children who were with the Abdallahs and their cousin were injured, but are believed to be in a stable condition. Two girls, ages 10 and 13, were treated on site by paramedics, and an 11-year-old boy was hospitalized at the Westmead Children’s Hospital, where he fell into a coma.

According to the AAP, Davidson’s blood alcohol level should be 0.15.

He has been charged with 20 crimes, including four homicides, death and serious driving, dangerous driving, negligent driving, and drunk driving. His next appearance in court is scheduled for April.

advertisement