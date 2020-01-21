advertisement

DAVOS – Swiss officials thwart an apparent spying operation by Russians posing as plumbers in Davos, the site of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, a newspaper reported on Tuesday, but police did not confirm key details of the account.

The report in the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger says the two Russians were searched by Swiss police in August last year at the ski resort, which is hosting the WEF meeting of global business and politics elite this week. The pair presented diplomatic passports and fled the country, the letter said.

Police in the eastern Swiss canton of Grisons said two men with Russian diplomatic passports had been subject to a routine identity check in Davos in August 2019, but no link had been established between their visit and the WEF.

“It is true that we searched two Russian citizens in Davos and they identified themselves with diplomatic passports, but we could not ascertain any reason to detain them. They were allowed to go,” a cantonal police spokeswoman said. , adding that police had never identified the men as plumbers.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Bern rejected the report, saying the two accredited Russian diplomats outside Switzerland had been searched and allowed to continue their journey.

“Diplomatic passports are given to high-ranking officials, not manual workers,” he said. “I think it was probably a dumb joke.”

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, said she was not aware of the incident. Investment fund manager Bill Browder, who has led a campaign to expose corruption and punish Russian officials for blaming the death of his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow prison in 2009 after complaining about maltreatment, said the alleged incident showed the extent of the Russian state.

“The Russians are actively targeting all their enemies in all different countries – they have great resources and Davos is an important country, and this is the only place where I can come and personally challenge Russian officials for the killing of Sergei Magnitsky, “Browder told Reuters Today in Davos on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors have said they suspect Browder ordered a string of murders, including Magnitsky, in a twist that the financier dismissed as ridiculous. (Reporting by Kathryn Lurie in Davos and Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing by Alex Richardson)

