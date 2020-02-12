An elderly couple from Thringstone, near Coalville, have gathered more than 130,000 followers from around the world on their Instagram account just by posting photos and videos from their daily lives.

Pauline and Geoffrey Walker, 86 and 89 respectively, started the account originally to stay in touch with their children who have left Leicestershire.

Geoffrey said, “We have a fairly large family who don’t live near us, so I created the account so they could see what we were doing, send messages and see photos.

“From there, I started posting little videos of my wife.

However, things shot up for the couple in May 2017 after someone from their village posted screenshots of their Instagram account (geoffreywalk) on Twitter and they earned more than 150,000 likes and nearly 50,000 retweets.

Pauline Walker, 86, and husband Geoffrey Walker, 89

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

Geoffrey added: “We went from 80 subscribers a night, and the next morning we had 18,000.

“I was wondering what was going on!

“Since then, we have gained about 1,000 subscribers every week.”

Geoffrey mainly publishes videos about his life and that of Pauline together, including what they cook for dinner, their outings together and gardening videos.

Often, Pauline’s videos have the hashtag “#ILoveThatGirl”.

The couple have been married for almost 69 years and have three children, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren together.

This month, their follower account skyrocketed once again after the couple released an emotional appeal calling for Pauline’s handbag to be returned after her flight while shopping in Coalville.

In a few days this week, the couple’s account went from 80,000 to 125,000 followers.

Geoffrey said: “I did not expect anything like this.

“It was fair for us to send small messages to my family.

“We have had around 2,000 comments on the video on Pauline’s handbag and hundreds of messages. There is no way I can respond to all of them.”

Geoffrey and Pauline’s tale is not only popular in Britain as their fame has become international, with followers all over the world, including Germany, New Zealand and Hawaii.

Geoffrey and Pauline Walker plead emotionally for the return of the Paulines bag after its flight

(Image: supplied)

He added: “I can’t think of a country where we don’t have followers.

“It’s a full-time job, but luckily, I’m an early riser, so I have a first look in the morning.”

Geoffrey thinks the success of their account depends on their outlook on life.

He said: “We are always positive with our messages, and we never distinguish anyone, nor do negative things.

“We try to make sure that we always display something happy, because we are happy people and we like to share that.”

Despite their huge success on the platform, and their travel and advertising offers, they decided to manage the account for fun.

The best part of using Instagram for Pauline is the online community she and her husband have built together.

Pauline said: “We have friends all over the world.

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

“There is a lady in New Zealand, and she wanted to have a baby, so I knitted a quilt for her and sent her.

“I know she likes it because she saw it on Instagram. She also sent us some nice gifts.”

Pauline added: “It is absolutely wonderful to have this community.

“We have never had a bad comment from anyone.

“Many people say they want us to be their grandparents and some people have asked us for marriage counseling!

“I have a lot of friends and a really wonderful husband.”

In addition to their popular Instagram account, the couple have also published a book called “ Parted by Conflict ” which is available on Amazon.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

The book is a collection of love letters sent in between, while Geoffrey, as a former national soldier with the Royal Leicestershire Regiment, was stationed in the Far East in the 1950s.

He was deployed there for two years shortly after his marriage to Pauline in 1951, and Geoffrey said at the time that they “wrote almost every day.”

Geoffrey said, “There were no cellphones or anything like that. I couldn’t just come and visit because it was a five week trip on a ship, so we wrote to each other.

“The book has done a fantastic job, and all the money I make from it, I do it for charities, it’s just money, but it’s something.”

Geoffrey’s book, Parted by Conflict, is available in Kindle or paperback versions on Amazon.

.