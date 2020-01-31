advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – The Super Bowl is only a few days away and that means a sprint for some big game goodies such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies.

“Yes, party items, small picky things, festive things,” said Bob Zakreski of Minooka Pastry Shop.

They have prepared for the kick-off at Minooka Pastry Shop in Scranton, with customers entering and leaving orders.

Pizza, wings and nachos may be the most popular place to eat during Super Bowl, but candy is not far behind.

“People love having desserts for the Super Bowl and snacks, but they also love their sweets!” Said Joy Sensi from Minooka Pastry Shop.

In addition to all those Super Bowl goodies at Minooka Pastry Shop, they also sell paczki, Polish donuts.

They expect to sell around 16,000 until Fat Tuesday and the start of Lent.

“We are approaching a lot. We have Valentine’s Day, we first have Super Bowl and then we have Fat Tuesday, the week after Valentine’s Day, so it will pile up in a few weeks, “said Zakreski.

The people in the pastry shop say that it might slow down a little after the Easter season, but they say that things are fairly stable throughout the year.

