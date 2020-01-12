advertisement

An intoxicated boy told police to arrest him after he was kicked out of a downtown pub.

John Dakin had spent an evening at Derby and was inside the Thomas Leaper pub when he met his ex-girlfriend.

The Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court learned how the 24-year-old was eventually kicked out of the pub and was spotted by the police at the market place.

The court heard how he told the police to arrest him (or else he would kill himself) and he was taken to the police station.

Courts slapped Dakin fined for his actions and ordered him to pay the costs.

Ben Payne, a prosecutor, told the court that the incident took place on November 29 of last year at 11:30 p.m.

He said: “The police went to Market Place in Derby because of reports of a man yelling at a group of people outside a pub.

“The accused was stumbling. He had been kicked out of the pub. He had seen his ex-partner before his removal and was shouting loudly at the police.

“He kept screaming and swearing and said” if you don’t stop me, I’ll kill myself “.”

Payne told the court that Dakin had nine previous convictions for 12 offenses.

Simon Stevens, mitigating, told the court that he was dating a new “friend” when his ex-partner entered the same pub.

He said, “She is starting to yell at him for abuse and he has not responded to the abuse.

“The door staff went to get him. He was upset by that. The behavior outside the pub was derogatory.”

Dakin, of Brunswick Street, Derby, pleaded guilty to an offense of intoxication and disorder in a public place.

Courts fined him for his actions and told him that they had taken into account his guilty plea.

He was ordered to pay £ 80 as well as £ 85 for court costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32.

It cost him £ 197.

