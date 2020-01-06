advertisement



By Simon Williams and Tonya Brown

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) – According to Keith von Lutcken, coroner of the Florence district, an officer was killed in a shootout at Florence airport.

Lutcken identified this officer as Dillon’s 26-year-old Jackson Ryan Winkeler. According to Lutcken, Winkeler was the agent for the regional airport in Florence.

He says the shootout took place on the airport grounds just before 6 a.m. Police officers inform ABC 15 that the security guard at the airport was interrupting traffic when the shooting occurred.

A South Carolina law enforcement officer said the suspect initially fled the scene, but was later arrested by Florence County MPs.

SLED officials have identified the suspect as 37-year-old James Edward Bell. Bell is being booked in the Florence County Detention Center.

According to Tommy Crosby of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), dozens of police officers and MPs were still around the Florence regional airport on Sunday morning.

Every entrance and exit to the airport was blocked.

The official with SLED says interviews are being conducted and officials are collecting and analyzing forensic evidence.

A man who works in a car wash across the street from the airport said he heard everything going down to work on Sunday morning.

“I thought it was like someone was doing the New Year and all the fireworks.” I thought it was fireworks. When I came around the corner I saw all the police and the yellow tape, then I knew they were shots, real shots, ”he said.

He said he was not surprised by what happened.

“There’s a lot of shooting anyway,” he said.

The information is summarized in a file report and sent to the prosecutors.

The flights operate on a normal schedule, according to the Florence Regional Airport Director.

According to a source involved in the investigation, MPs have caught the suspect near a parking lot on Highway 52 near Effingham in Florence County.

About five officers were at the scene of the incident. They went around and took pictures.

You put tape for the crime scene at the entrance to the store.

Community members said police persecution in the car park ended and one person was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation. An autopsy for Winkeler is scheduled for Monday, January 6th.

The SLED official states that this will be the first South Carolina shootout in 2020 to be a shootout. In 2019, there were 45 shootings in South Carolina, which are one shootings.

