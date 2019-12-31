advertisement

NEW YORK – Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a break-in noise during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in northern New York City, saying the suspect was carrying magazines that contain references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi culture.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York filed the charges. The day before, the suspect, Grafton Thomas, was convicted on five counts of attempted murder in a state court in the city of Ramapo.

Thomas is accused of stabbing five people Saturday night in what the criminal complaint described as a “fraud” after exploding at a Hanukkah celebration involving dozens of people at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg’s home in Monsey, about 30 miles (48 miles) km) north of New York City. The city is in Rockland County, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.

advertisement

The suspect was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains on Monday afternoon to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily harm. .

Grafton Thomas is accused of stabbing many as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at the home of a rabbi in the Ramapo Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City.

Julius Constantine / AP

Handwritten journals seized from suspect Greenwood Lake, New York, at home contain anti-Semitic sentiment, including “referring to” Adolf Hitler “and” Nazi culture “, as well as a drawing of a swastika, FBI agent Julie said In the complaint, Brown said that his cellphone was used to search “Why Hitler Hated the Jews” on November 9, December 3, December 7 and December 16.

Brown also said the phone showed searches for Jewish temples in Elizabeth, New Jersey and Staten Island, both on Dec. 18, and for prominent American companies founded by Jews on Dec. 27.

The next day, December 28, the phone was used to access an article entitled: “New York City increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods following possible anti-Semitic attacks. Here’s what you need to know. “

The complaint identifies victims of Saturday’s attack only with initials. Four of the five stab wounds were released after being treated at a local hospital. One was still in the hospital with a skull fracture, the New York Times quoted officials as saying.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo denounced “a plague of hatred in this country.” “His ignorance is intolerance. But it is also illegal. And it is spreading,” Cuomo told CNN a day after he called the stabbing an act of domestic terrorism.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pointed to a “national crisis of anti-Semitism” in an interview for MSNBC.

Thomas’ family said that through his lawyer he had a long history of mental illness, no known history of anti-Semitism and no prior convictions.

On Friday, the New York City police department said it is stepping up patrols in many Jewish neighborhoods. Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference Sunday that the city had seen a 21% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes this year.

The model is undeniable

These include an incident last Monday in which a 65-year-old man was reported punched and kicked by an assailant calling out an anti-Semitic slack, followed a day later by attacks on two other men in Brooklyn.

“New York is facing a growing problem of #antiSemitic incidents. The pattern is undeniable,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote on Twitter. to shock our community. There is an absolute need for greater action to protect the Jewish community. “

Attacks on synagogues have rocked the Jewish community, elsewhere in the country.

On the last day of Passover in April, a gunman killed a rabbi and injured three people during Sabbath services at Congregation Chabad in Poway, near San Diego.

Six months before that, a gunman killed 11 worshipers at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

advertisement