Charges are pending on a suspect in the death of a Saskatchewan man who was found dead north of Airdrie on Tuesday, according to Calgary police.

Police say an autopsy completed Friday confirmed that the death of Sheldon Wolf, 47, of Carrot River, Sask., Was a suicide.

The wolf was reported missing Monday. He was last seen around 7am the following day. on Sunday, leaving downtown Sandman Hotel, on 7th Avenue and 8th Street SW.

Police conducted a search at Elliston Park in southeast Calgary Tuesday after discovering evidence there regarding the Wolf’s disappearance. Later that day, they found Wolf’s body in a rural area north of Airdrie. Police did not disclose the cause of death.

According to police, Wolf was visiting Calgary and had met people who did not have a prior relationship with him before arriving in the city.

Police say the suspect will not be named until he is formally charged.

Wolf’s death is the fifth murder investigated by Calgary police in 2020.

