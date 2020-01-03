advertisement

With the Canadian hockey trade deadline just days away, the Surrey Eagles are in a position to have found themselves only a few times during the Half Seasons:

Looking to buy.

The BC Hockey League squad finds itself in the middle of the standings as the break after the break begins, and in a championship in which everyone but one team qualifies for play-offs, a return trip season after season seems to have likely.

The team is currently fourth in the five teams of the Mainland Division, and is 13 points clear of the last league place team.

“The only thing we’re looking to do is add to this group,” Eagles general manager Blaine Neufeld said from the January 10 trade halt.

The team – which records a record of 14-17-2-4 (loss-losing-overtime-losing-shootout) while heading into a three-game weekend program – certainly has room to add a veteran player or two, should Neufeld and GM head coach / associate Cam Keith choose to do so. Currently, the Eagles only have a 20-year-old on the roster – ahead of JJ Fectau – and junior ‘A’ rules allow a maximum of six.

However, Neufeld said that they are quite happy with their group – especially considering the way it develops for next season – that it is unlikely they will make a transaction that would upset the current core of the team.

“It’s a young, young group. In junior hockey, there’s always a lot of laps, but we see we have such a quality group, we want to keep it intact,” he said.

“So you won’t see us doing a bunch of ‘future’ deals (where new players would be sent). Hopefully, there will be some opportunities where we can just add players to our group without having need to delete any of it.

“If we can add some maturity and leadership to our core group, then great. But if we can’t, we’re happy with what we already have in the room.”

Neufeld acknowledged, however, that to make room for any new additions possible, a listing would have to be opened, but added that “we would try to make those moves as small as possible.” “.

Last season, the Birds were in a place no BCHL team wants to find themselves – like the lone non-play squad – so this year requires a different mindset when building the rosters, Neufeld said.

“Our focus is to capture (second place) Chilliwack this year, versus (trying to stay out of the basement),” he said.

Another difference between this year and last is the amount of list circulation or lack thereof. Last season, 43 different players adapted for the Eagles, including eight different goalies – not to mention three head coaches, dating back to before they started training camp.

This year, the team has made fewer moves on the roster, which Neufeld attributes to team improvement over the past season. He also accumulates credit to Keith, who as associate general manager, has also played an important role in building the roster, both in the summer and as the season progressed.

“I and I … look at the same thing in a similar way, so it has been very easy to work together and build a hockey team that we both love,” Neufeld said. “Give him full credit – he’s been able to develop them and make a good team in a short amount of time. He’s done a fabulous job.

“We’ve also been a pretty stagnant group in terms of trades, and I think that has helped kids grow – because they know they’ll be here.”

This is not to say that the team has not had any turmoil on the roster. In October, the team made one of the BCHL’s biggest trades of the season when they sent defender Cody Schiavon – their captain – to the Smoke Trail Feeders in exchange for Kieran O’Hearn and rights to Liam Freeborn. A few weeks later, Freeborn moved, along with Jesse Carr forward, to the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Calgary Canucks in exchange for forward Hassan Akl.

Surrey also added former defenders Brendan Kim and Jordan Hendry of Vernon and River Powell, respectively, in exchange for future considerations.

“We have felt we have won in every trade we have made so far, which is interesting to us,” Neufeld said.

“There are different reasons for every trade, and you’re always nervous when making a deal because you don’t want to take a step back, and we’ve taken steps back in the past.

“But we’ve really done our homework and Cam has done a great job of analyzing the incoming players – and some of them he knew before – in order to help.”

A significant blow to the team was when veteran striker Holden Katzalay left the BCHL for the Vancouver Vancouver Hockey League. Katzalay – who joined the Eagles midway through last season after being cut by the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds – had 33 points in 27 games with Surrey this season before leaving in late November.

“It was a little surprising to us that the Giants were allowing him to come and play there, but at the same time, he’s a guy with (great experience) … He’s ineligible for the NCAA, so we made the decision . It made sense to him, “Neufeld said.

Neufeld said replacing Katzalay’s offense would be a priority over the next few days.

“This is our target. In play off, you have to score from the committee, but it is also good to have game changers who can score a goal when you ever need it,” he said.

“But coming back from the Christmas break, sometimes it feels like you have a new half-squad because a lot of guys take that next step – it happens a lot in young hockey. That’s why we feel like, even if they don’t buzz, we can get to a good play-play this year. “

