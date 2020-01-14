advertisement

The last time the city of Huntington Beach tried to bring its housing plan into line with state law, more than 200 residents protested the action.

When the city planning commission launched a new plan on Tuesday, January 14, more than three quarters of the seats in the city council chambers were empty. Nobody spoke out against the measure.

In the end, the Huntington Beach Planning Commission voted 6-1 to withdraw from a five-year-old struggle against housing restrictions – a struggle that has brought the city to court twice for restricting low-income housing.

Tuesday’s vote was the first of two votes required to end California’s first lawsuit against a city that had not planned housing at all income levels.

The matter is now before the city council, which is expected to consider revision proposals in February.

It is about changing the “living element” of the city’s overall plan, according to which 502 low-income housing units are to be zoned on six plots on or near Beach Boulevard, the city’s main thoroughfare.

If the city council accepts the change, a state official said in a letter dated January 10, the city no longer violates state housing law and ended a one-year lawsuit initiated by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2019.

In California cities and counties, a law that has been in place for half a century has been ignored, requiring adequate housing to be planned at all income levels. Until 2017, the state was unable to enforce this.

Then the legislature passed AB 72 and gave the Attorney General the right to sue cities that did not adopt state-approved housing plans.

The Huntington Beach plan had not been followed since 2015 when the city decided to limit housing development in the “Beach-Edinger” area. This gave the city 413 fewer low-income houses than required for government goals.

The city fought for years against a nonprofit lawyer for housing in court. Then, in January 2019, Newsom made Huntington Beach the first California city to be sued under AB 72.

Huntington Beach was determined to continue the fight until last fall, when officials learned that a $ 481,000 grant to build a homeless shelter cannot be granted because there is no state-approved housing plan.

In November, the city council instructed employees to work out a change to bring the housing plan back into line.

Only six speakers spoke to the Planning Commission on Tuesday, all of the homeless representatives who supported the change. The city, according to the speakers, cost half a million dollars in government funding a year, plus litigation costs.

“You should obey the law,” said one of the spokesmen, former Huntington Beach Mayor Ralph Bauer, to the Planning Commission.

A majority of the planning officers agreed that it was time to change course. Some violations could result in fines and cost the city the ability to issue future building permits.

“This could be an important step in resolving the governor’s lawsuit,” said Commissioner John Scandura of the change in the housing plan. “It is simply not in the city’s best interest to argue about costs and other things.”

Commissioner Pat Garcia cast the only vote against and, after the meeting, opposed lower parking requirements. However, he also complained about the state’s campaign to build 1.8 to 3.5 million new houses by 2025, which is supposed to rob cities of local control over zone problems.

“If the state rules everything, what do you need the city council for? What do you need someone from us for? Garcia asked. “It’s a paradigm shift. You’re now choosing local officials in Sacramento.”

