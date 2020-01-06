advertisement

DUBAI / WASHINGTON – Iran’s supreme leader mourned the hundreds of thousands of mourners who stormed the streets of Tehran on Monday for the burial of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a US jet at the behest of US President Donald Trump.

As the coffins of General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who also died in Friday’s attack in Baghdad, were passed over mourners, Soleimani’s successor pledged to expel US forces from the region in retaliation.

The assassination of Soleimani, Iran’s architect to extend its influence in the Middle East, has sparked concern across the globe that widespread regional conflict could erupt.

Trump has listed 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, that could be hit if Iran retaliates with attacks on Americans or U.S. assets, though US officials sought to downplay the president’s reference to cultural targets.

General Esmail Ghaani, the new commander of the Quds Force, the elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards tasked with overseas operations, promised to “continue the cause of Martyr Soleimani as determined as before with the help of the Lord, and in return for to his martyrdom we aim to save the region of America. “

“Almighty God has promised to avenge Martyr Soleimani,” he told state television. “Of course action will be taken.”

Other political and military leaders have made similar, specific threats. Iran, which lies at the mouth of the Gulf’s main oil transportation route, has a range of proxy forces in the region through which it can operate.

The crowd in Tehran, which state media said numbered in the millions, recalled the masses gathered in 1989 to bury the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

HERO KOMBTAR

Soleiman was a national hero in Iran – even for many who do not consider themselves supportive of Iran’s clerical rulers.

The aerial footage showed people crowding the side streets and chanting “Death to America!”, A welcome display of national unity for Tehran after anti-government protests in November in which many demonstrators were killed.

Iran’s demand for US forces to abandon the region gained traction Sunday when the Iraqi parliament backed the prime minister’s recommendation for foreign troops to be ordered.

Rival Iraqi Shiite leaders, including those opposed to Iranian influence, have joined since Friday’s attack to call for the deportation of US troops, numbering some 5,000.

Soleimani, widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure after Khamenei, built a network of forces with representatives that formed a crescent of influence – and a direct challenge to the United States and its regional allies led by Saudi Arabia – that extends from Lebanon through Syria and Iraq to Iran. Outside the crescent, Iran fed the Palestinian allies and Yemeni groups.

He particularly mobilized Shiite Muslim militia forces in Iraq that helped destroy the Islamic State, the Sunni militant group that had seized control of Syria and Iraq in 2013-14.

However, Washington blames Soleimani for attacks on US forces and their allies.

Prayers at Soleimani’s funeral in Tehran, which goes to the southern hometown of Kerman on Tuesday, were led by Khamenei, who wept as she spoke.

His daughter Zeinab Soleimani told mourners that the United States will face a “dark day” over her father’s death.

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on his first trip to Iran since assuming his role in 2017, said “resistance against America” ​​will continue.

Nuclear State

Iran stepped up tensions on Sunday by removing all restrictions on its uranium enrichment – another step back from commitments under a landmark deal with major powers in 2015 to reduce Iran’s nuclear program that Trump abandoned in 2018.

European Union foreign ministers plan to hold an emergency meeting Friday to discuss ways to save the deal, the two diplomats said.

After giving up the deal, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran, saying it wanted to ban Iranian oil exports, the government’s main source of revenue. Iran’s economy has been in decline as the currency has plunged.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Trump was still confident that he could renegotiate a new nuclear deal “if Iran wants to start behaving like a normal country.”

Tehran has said Washington must return to the existing nuclear pact and lift sanctions before talks can be held.

Trump stood by remarks that cultural sites were potential targets, despite criticism by US politicians that this posed a threat to commit war crimes.

“They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and kill our people. They are allowed to use bombs on the streets and blow up our people. And we are not allowed to touch their cultural sites? It doesn’t work that way,” said Trump.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike. Republicans in the US Congress have generally backed his action.

Trump also threatened sanctions against Iraq, and said Baghdad would have to pay Washington for an air base in Iraq if U.S. troops were required to leave.

It was not clear whether Washington had advised his allies on her plans before Soleiman was killed. Britain, which also has troops in Iraq, said it understood why the United States had acted, but called for a desperation to avoid war.

(Reporting by Reuters reporters at Dubai Newsroom; Jeff Mason in Washington; Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Kevin Liffey)

