January 21, 2020 12:40 PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has refused to accept a case resulting from the 2014 Flint, Michigan water crisis.

Approximately 25,000 people have sued the crisis, in which changing the city’s water source led to lead contamination.

The case that the judges were dismissed without comment on Tuesday includes a lawsuit against the city and water regulators, most of whom were responsible for complying with federal clean water laws. The lawsuit alleges that officials have not protected residents from a foreseeable risk of damage from contact with lead. The lawsuit and similar individuals allege that the public has a constitutional right to “physical integrity” that has been violated.

The city and officials have argued that they should be immune from a lawsuit, but the lower courts disagreed.

The lawsuit and other similar proceedings are expected to continue in court.

