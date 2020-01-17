advertisement

OTTAWA – The Supreme Court of Canada has suspended British Columbia’s attempt to regulate the flow of an expanded trans-mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The B.C. The government wanted to get approval from the province before heavy oil could be shipped to the province by pipeline.

In 2018 the B.C. Court of Appeal if such permits were limited. Last May, the court said no and ruled that it would violate Ottawa’s constitutional powers to approve and regulate pipelines that cross a provincial border.

The Supreme Court agreed on Thursday.

“We all believe that the appeal to the British Columbia Court of Appeal should be dismissed,” said Chief Justice Richard Wagner.

The decision was made by the bank on Thursday in Ottawa after several hours of hearings. This removes one of the remaining obstacles to expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline, which is trying to double an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C.

The twin pipeline, about twice the capacity of the original, would only carry diluted bitumen, a heavy crude that is produced in Alberta’s oil sands. The existing pipeline will continue to primarily transport refined petroleum products such as gasoline and light crude oil.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O’Regan, welcomed the verdict.

“It is a key task for the federal government to provide Canada’s resources for marketing and supporting good, civic jobs,” he said in a statement.

“We know that this is only possible if we win the trust of the public and are committed to the concerns of the environment, indigenous peoples and the local population, which we at TMX are fully committed to.”

State lawyers argued that BC’s attempt to request the province’s approval for pipeline heavy oil flow was a clear imposition of the constitutional authority given to Ottawa over inter-provincial pipelines.

Several Supreme Court judges agreed in their statements and questions during Thursday’s hearing before announcing their speedy release.

BC’s new democratic government was elected in part in 2017 because it promised to oppose enlargement, but the province had limited options under the constitution.

Still, B.C. argued that it was the responsibility of protecting the environment within its borders, and since land and people would bear the brunt of the damage caused by the spill if the pipeline broke, it should have a say in what could flow through it.

B.C. Prime Minister John Horgan expressed the province’s disappointment in a statement.

“Our government takes our responsibility to defend the interests of British Columbians seriously,” he said. “When it comes to protecting our coastline, our environment and our economy, we will continue to do everything we can.”

The case had a national impact on all cross-border projects and prompted Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec to seek interventional status. Except for Quebec, everyone was except the federal government.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney immediately contacted Twitter to thank him for the judicial decision.

“We are very satisfied with this result and look forward to further building the Trans Mountain Pipeline,” he wrote.

The Canadian Oil Producers Association said he was pleased, but not surprised, by the unanimous decision.

“This is a project that has gone through numerous consultations, reviews and legal challenges in the past. It has been determined that every round is in the best interest of all Canadians,” said Tim McMillan, President and CEO of CAPP in a press release.

“It is time to join forces after this nation building project is completed so that Canadians can benefit from selling our responsibly produced resources in global markets.”

Ecojustice, an environmental charity, also received intervener status in this case. Attorney Kegan Pepper-Smith said the court’s decision would “make communities and the environment vulnerable to toxic, diluted bitumen spills.”

“Ecojustice is also deeply concerned that the court has refused to confirm that governments at all levels have both a right and a constitutional duty to protect the environment,” he said.

This case triggered the federal government’s decision to buy the existing pipeline from Kinder Morgan Canada in May 2018 for $ 4.5 billion. The company said the political risk that the project will never be built is too high and plans to stop the expansion.

The federal liberals argued that the pipeline was needed to bring more Canadian oil to overseas markets outside the United States, and bought the existing pipeline to complete the expansion once the legal and political challenges were out of the way.

It intends to sell it back to the private sector after completion of the expansion.

The expansion project has faced several legal and political obstacles since Kinder Morgan first submitted the pipeline application to the National Energy Board in 2013.

Construction on the project was discontinued in August 2018 after the federal appeals court ruled that Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion in 2016 did not include proper indigenous consultation or fully take into account the impact of additional oil tankers that would result from the project would have .

The cabinet approved the enlargement a second time last June after additional consultations and environmental assessments were carried out. Construction started in August.

Six indigenous communities and several environmental groups filed a second lawsuit, but the court agreed to consider only the concerns of the indigenous communities.

Two of these communities withdrew their challenge after signing contracts with Trans Mountain Corporation, the Crown agency that now operates the pipeline. The case with the other four was heard in December 2019, but no decision has yet been made.

By Mia Rabson

