advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC, (ABC News) – The Supreme Court ruled on Monday to temporarily approve a Trump administrative law that would deny certain immigrants legal status in the U.S. if they do not meet new standards and show that they are not going too strong achievements rely on the public.

The 5-4 decision made by the conservative majority of the court means that the rule can continue until a subordinate court makes a decision.

advertisement

As a rule, immigration officials must assess factors such as the applicant’s age, health, and wealth, while expanding Medicaid, food stamps, and housing subsidies to the list of prohibited public services.

Pregnant women, children, refugees, asylum seekers and certain members of the military are generally excluded.

Last week, pregnant women trying to enter the country underwent closer scrutiny. You could be refused your visa if immigration officials find you are traveling on U.S. soil to have a child.

The regulation, which the Supreme Court temporarily allows, is likely to have far-reaching implications for those seeking permanent legal status in the United States. An analysis by the Migration Policy Institute from last year showed that 70% of the youngest applicants for a green card would be affected if the regulation had been complied with.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham praised the High Court’s decision in a statement Monday.

“Today’s stay before the Supreme Court is a huge win for American taxpayers, American workers, and the American Constitution,” said Grisham. “This decision enables the government to implement regulations that make the long-standing federal law require that newcomers to this country must be financially independent and not” public charges “against our country and its citizens.”

However, the response from civil rights activists who criticized the impending implementation of the policy was quick.

“The public indictment is another attack on immigrant communities and is particularly harmful to survivors of gender-based violence who are subject to this rule,” said Irena Sullivan, a senior lawyer with the Tahirih Justice Center, a group that works to help victims of human trafficking. “Perpetrators often use the threat of violence and deportation to make survivors economically dependent on them and prevent them from escaping.”

Claudia Center, a senior lawyer on the ACLU’s Disability Rights Program, claimed the scheme was designed to intentionally injure immigrants and people who need special care.

“It is the wrong stereotype that people with disabilities do not contribute to our society,” the center said in a statement. “Families will suffer. Congress has repeatedly said that disability discrimination violates federal law. This rule has to be stopped. “

Immigrant communities were shaken when the rule was first announced last spring. Many fear that children with US citizens may be affected if parents decide against using public services for fear that their green card applications will be rejected.

A study by the University of California at San Diego, published last August, found that undocumented immigrants receive emergency medical care significantly less after learning about the public fee regime.

Following Friday’s Supreme Court decision, immigrant lawyers and legal analysts quickly encouraged those who thought they might be affected to seek redress. Case basis.

advertisement