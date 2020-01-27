advertisement

A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday, January 27, in favor of the Trump administration and against the will of Los Angeles city leaders to allow federal officials to make changes to regulations that could make undocumented immigrants more difficult to become citizens obtain public benefits or housing if you use it – or if the government determines that you are likely to do so.

The rule changes – which change the definition of a “public tax” – were proposed in 2018 and should enter into force by October before legal objections blocked their enforcement.

advertisement

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of enforcing the rule changes.

“The city of Los Angeles has made significant efforts and invested in public aid and housing programs to ensure that families stay together in a safe and livable environment,” said City Council President Nury Martinez in August when she asked the city to join an association Class action against the changes.

The Department of Homeland Security said, under the rule changes, it would consider whether an undocumented person “is likely to become a public indictment at any time” by applying for state-subsidized housing or food vouchers when determining whether someone is entitled to citizenship status or applying for Visa and green cards.

The rule change would define a public levy as a person who benefits for more than 12 months in a three year period, although there are some exceptions to the changes.

The DHS said it would also examine the use of public services by certain members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families, certain international adopters, and the use of Medicaid in certain contexts, particularly by foreigners under the age of 21, pregnant women and for certain services funded by Medicaid.

District courts blocked the rule’s adoption in 2019, but Trump’s administration was successful before two federal appeals courts allowed the directive to be enforced.

Martinez said that since the rule changes were proposed, fewer people have requested benefits, which could lead to public health concerns for people who depend on the programs.

The DHS claims that the federal government has had to keep immigrants to themselves since the 19th century.

The state of California and more than a dozen states and counties sued the government for public fee policies.

Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke at a small summit in December on health care issues for Latinos and immigrants.

“We have people who die in extreme cases, whether they have cancer because they are afraid to go to a clinic, if they are people on the streets of Los Angeles or if they are just people who have no access because They don’t see themselves in healthcare, ”Garcetti told City News Service during the meeting.

According to The Associated Press, around 544,000 people apply for green cards annually, and according to the government, 382,000 people belong to categories that they would subject to the new review.

Immigrants make up a small proportion of those receiving public benefits, as many are not eligible to receive these benefits due to their immigration status, the AP said.

advertisement