advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The love of Filipinos in Dubai has made Mighty Sports Philippines’ conquest of the Dubai International Basketball Championship last week even sweeter.

Mighty Sports, which brought together some of the best amateur stars in the country, well-known importers and PBA veterans, reached the championship in Dubai last Sunday in front of hundreds of Filipino fans at the Shabab Al Ahli Club.

advertisement

It was the first time that a team outside the Middle East had won the title.

“The support of the Filipinos there in Dubai was different, it made us play even harder. Some of them even traveled for hours [to see us play], which was very exciting for us, ”said Thirdy Ravena at Mighty Sports’ victory party on Thursday.

The former Ateneo star was one of the young stars in this year’s Mighty Sports line-up, strengthened by Gila’s naturalized player Andray Blatche and importer Renaldo Balkman, who was named MVP of the tournament.

“The Filipino audience was incredible. I didn’t know how many Filipinos there were in Dubai and I’m looking forward to being there again, ”said Jamie Malonzo, who played for La Salle one season and was one of the team’s newcomers.

Despite Mighty Sports’ extensive squad, head coach Charles Tiu admitted that it took some time for the team to reach its true potential.

“After the first few days of training and our first game, things didn’t look good for us. Finally, everything went together. The players were just starting to play better and get together as a team. I didn’t think we would make it, but we are very happy to win the championship. “

Mighty Sports returned to Al Riyadi Lebanon, the team that sent them to the final in the semifinals last year, 92:81 in the final to end a 7-0 season.

“Mighty Sports is a brand that excels in excellence and is proud that we can represent the Philippines. It is really an honor. It’s so much sweeter that we won the championship, ”said team owner Caesar Wongchuking.

The championship was the third of Mighty Sports since winning the Jones Cup in 2016 and 2019, but it has not yet been decided whether the Philippines will be represented at this tournament again this year.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement