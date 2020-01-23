advertisement

The outline of Greensted is framed by the stone vault which leads to the garden. The dappled winter sun casts a glance through its windows.

Greensted was built in 1910 in the Arts & Crafts style. With rounded turret-shaped corners, stone lintels and windows of each room with a unique design, it is a very beautiful house.

Lindsay Watson and Polly Leithead bought the house three years ago, leaving England.

“We had a great time exploring the house and discovering many original features,” says Polly. “After we removed a lot of the thick layers of dark varnish, we found that the flooring was all original pine. And many of the original window fittings are still the original copper and brass, as are the door handles.

Greensted was built in 1910 by the Orr family and was the childhood home of Robin Orr (1909-2006), music professor at the University of Cambridge and first president of the Scottish Opera.

Indeed, Greensted once housed an organ and there is still an AC / DC converter under the stairs which was part of its operation.

The house is entered through a large wooden door into an arched stone door. The dining room has two large windows overlooking the garden and a pair of charming small windows placed in the gable on each side of a beautiful stone fireplace.

The living room is another special space, with a large corner window, glass doors to the garden and a wood stove.

The dining kitchen is heated by a large AGA which is fixed in a brick frame. Off this room is a utility room, pantry and WC downstairs.

Almost every room has rounded corners and a unique shape, which makes the house a pleasure to explore.

At the top of a beautiful wooden staircase, on the first floor are three double bedrooms, the master having an adjoining shower room and a dressing room.

At the attic level are two other bedrooms. Polly is a printer and these rooms are used as a workspace, although they are easily large enough to be another pair of double rooms. Velux windows have been added to provide more light.

The couple revised the garden during their stay at home. They removed a row of Cypriot trees to gain more light, added a new raised vegetable bed and converted two kennels to a potted shed. They also renovated the detached stone garage and joined the house chimney.

Lindsay, 66, and Polly, 68, now think Greensted is too big for them. “The house is very well located between the Angus Glens and the coast,” says Polly. “Ideally we would like to find a smaller place and stay in Angus.”

Greensted, Brechin, is on sale with Savills for £ 365,000.

