The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday. Recently, one more state, several dozen girls gathered at the John Lewis Invictus Academy, in Atlanta, for their own soccer game. The school hosted the Jen Welter Women’s Football Camp, a free workshop where children could “play with the best,” according to the camp website. A tropical storm moved the ball to the gymnasium, where approximately seventy girls and ten boys shot red T-shirts printed with the name of the camp team, Grrridiron Girls, and the logo: a line drawing of ‘a soccer ball with long pointed nails where the laces should be.

“I’ve been playing flag football for a year, right in the park or in the schools around me,” said Ella White, a 16-year-old girl who came straight from ballet class. She smiled. “There are a lot of estrogens here.”

Shortly after 2 p.m., Jen Welter, dressed in black leggings, a black baseball cap, and a Grrridiron Girls shirt with rolled up sleeves, addressed the campers. Her long brown hair had been pulled into a ponytail and a thick mascara covered her lashes. “We have had all kinds of battles to give girls and women the opportunity to play football,” she said. “And we must also fight against natural disasters?”

Welter spent more than a decade as a linebacker in the women’s professional football leagues before dressing in 2014 for a season as a striker with the Texas Revolution, a men’s football league team in the Champions Hall (official line of statistics: one game, three races, -1 meter). The following year, she became the first woman to land an N.F.L. Coach concert (a pre-season camp with the Arizona Cardinals). But, when there was no full-time N.F.L work materialized, she began teaching in youth camps across the country and discovered that even the female students were mostly men. “No one was specifically looking to give girls the opportunity to learn football,” she said. In 2017, she started camp.

First, exercises. The children divided into groups and rotated through nine stations that bore names like Flag Wars, Dictating Terms and Around the World. Welter led Read & React, a fast-moving defensive exercise that required running forward, backward or side to side depending on the command. His coaching role was like a cross between Bill Belichick – the gruff head coach of the New England Patriots – and Oprah.

“Go!” Aboya Welter. “Run! Pass! Mix!”

“It was horrible for me,” said one girl with pigtails.

“All of you in defense right now have been beaten. Why? Asked Welter. “You weren’t ready.”

“No one even noticed that I fell there,” complained a girl in pink and blue Fila sneakers.

“I would love to tell you that you will never come across a football field, but that just isn’t the case,” said Welter. “All we ask is to get up and go on.”

Two hours later, the games started. The traffic cones divide the gymnasium floor into thirds and, in each section, two teams of seven compete. Although the bodies are constantly hitting and the players regularly land with a thud on the floor, some girls want a little more contact. “I put a lot on my buttocks,” said Rachel Wayne, the only girl on the Lanier High School college football team. (She plays the linebacker.) “But it’s fun. My mom wants me to play college, but there is a part of me that says, “I just want to be normal.” “

White, the ballerina, would like to play tackle. “But my mother won’t leave me,” she said. “She’s, like,” These concussions! I will not allow it! »»

At 5.30 p.m., the final whistle blows. Everyone gathered for a Welter shipment. She talked about diversity and teamwork, and finally raised the elephant in the room. “Someone once asked me why I am O.K. with boys who come to the girls’ camp,” she said. “Know why? Girls were not allowed to play soccer when I was your age. We must be better than the generation before us. “

As the crowd cleared, two boys in Grrridiron Girls shirts were waiting for their mother. “It was a good experience because I learned that women don’t have many opportunities,” said eleven-year-old Calvin Paul, Jr.

“I don’t mind playing with girls,” said Kaden Mitchell, who is also eleven.

“Yeah,” said Paul. “Because they have skills.”

The feeling was not mutual. “When I play football at school, I usually come home because of an injury,” said Zoë Rolen, who is nine, referring to the roughness of the boys on his team. Did they accept it on the grill? She shrugged and said, “I don’t care what they think.” ♦

