advertisement

Derrick Nnadi of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his Super Bowl triumph in a wonderful way and paid for the adoption at a dog protection service in Kansas.

KC Pet Project announced the great news on Facebook and announced that the 23-year-old defensive tackle player had paid the adoption fees for each adoptable dog at each of its locations.

advertisement

Nnadi and his teammates celebrated a remarkable win over the San Francisco 49ers, winning 31:20 in their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

A representative of the KC Pet Project revealed Nnadi’s friendliness on Facebook and wrote the following post:

KC WINS! We’re excited to announce that Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs defender, is celebrating Super Bowl victory by paying for the adoption of all adoptable dogs currently on the KC Pet Project!

We had a great long-term partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have imagined a better ending.

Nnadi, who has two of his own dogs, announced a partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Derrick Nnadi Foundation in September.

With each chief’s triumph during the season, Nnadi promised to pay adoption fees for a dog waiting for a home at the shelter. And his compassion worked wonders.

Speaking to CBS News, KC Pet Project revealed that each of the dogs funded by Nnadi throughout the season found their home forever:

Thanks to his incredible support after this victory, more than 100 dogs in our care will receive an adoption fee as of today.

Recently an average of 20 new dogs have come to our shelter every day. This is a great time as there are many wonderful pets living in our shelter who are looking for a home.

A huge success for Derrick Nnadi, both for his Super Bowl win and for being a truly caring animal lover.

You can check out the cute dogs currently available for adoption through the KC Pet Project

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/3171697899530971/? type = 3 & theater “Data width =” 500 “>” n “block rate cite =” https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/3171697899530971/? Type = 3 “class =” fb- xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> KC WON! We’re excited to announce that Derrick Nnadi, the defensive opponent of the Kansas City Chiefs, decides … Posted by href https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> KC Pet Project” on “https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/ 3171697899530971 /? Type = 3 ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> Sunday, February 2, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> “,” u003cp> u003cstrong> Revealing Nnadi’s friendliness on Facebook, A representative of the KC Pet Project wrote the following post: u003c / strong> u003c / p> “,” u003cblockquote> u003cp> KC WINS! We’re excited to announce that Kansas City Chiefs defender Derrick Nnadi is celebrating Super Bowl victory by paying for the adoption of all adoptable dogs currently on the KC Pet Project! U003c / p> n u003cp> We had an amazing, long-term partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have imagined a better ending. Nnadi, who has two of his own dogs, announced a partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Derrick Nnadi Foundation for the first time in September. With each Chiefs triumph during the season, Nnadi promised to pay adoption fees for a dog that is waiting for a home at the fair. And his compassion worked wonders. U003c / p> “, u003cp> u003cstrong> Speak to u003cem u003ca href = ” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kansas-city-chiefs- derrick-nnadi-celebrates-super-bowl -win-by-pay-off-kc-pet-project-shelter-adoption-fees / “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “target =” _ blank “> CBS News u003c / a u003c / em>, KC Pet Project revealed That each of the dogs funded by Nnadi has found their home throughout the season: u003c / strong u003c / p “, u003cblockquote> u003cp> Thanks to his incredible support after this victory, over 100 available dogs will be in ours today Care sponsored the adoption fees. We had an average of 20 new dogs. We have recently come to our shelter every day, so this is a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes. “,” class = “media-credit-container Alignnone” style = “width: 695px”> ” u003cimg src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co ntent / uploads / 2020/02 / adopt-dog-super-bowl-685×468.jpg “alt = ” Super Bowl “width = ” 685 “height = ” 468 “class = ” size-desktop wp-image-754981 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/adopt-dog-super-bowl-685×468.jpg 685w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / adopt-dog-super-bowl-512×350.jpg 512w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 / 02 / adopt-dog-super -bowl-404×276.jpg 404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/adopt-dog-super-bowl-808×552.jpg 808w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / adopt-dog-super-bowl.jpg 907w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “>> Super Bowl u003c / cite> u003cspan class = “Medienkredit “> KC Pet Project / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> “, u003cp> A tremendous success Derrick Nnadi, both for his su by bowl win as well as being a genuinely caring animal lover. You can access the cute dogs currently available for adoption through the KC Pet Project 3ca href = “https://kcpetproject.org/adopt/dogs/” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow” target = “_ blank”> here “, u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> “)},” body “:” u003cdiv class = “Media credit container Alignnone ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_702x369. jpg “alt =” Derrick Nnadi “width =” 702 “height =” 369 “class =” size-desktop wp-image-754979 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_-524×275.j, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_-828×435.jpg 828w, https: 828w //www.un ilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Kansas_city_chiefs_dog_adoption_thing_.jpg 1200w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class =” media credit “> PA / KC Pet Project / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp > u003cstrong> Derrick Nnadi of Kansas City Chiefs has his super Bowl triumph celebrated in a really beautiful way and paid for adoption at a dog protection service in Kansas. KC Pet Project announced the encouraging news on Facebook, revealing that the 23-year-old attacker had paid the adoption fees for every adoptable dog at each of its locations. Nnadi and his teammates celebrated a remarkable win over the San Francisco 49ers, winning 31-20 in their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-fb-post “> n u003cdiv id = “fb-root “> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cscript async = “1 ” defer = “1 ” crossorigin = “anonymous ” src = “https: //connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v6.0 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/3171697899530971/?type = 3 & theater “data-width =” 500 “> n u003cblockquote cite =” https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/3171697899530971/? Type = 3 “class = “fb-xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> KC WON! We’re excited to announce that Derrick Nnadi, the defensive opponent of the Kansas City Chiefs, decides … Posted by href https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/ “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> KC Pet Project” on “https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/ 3171697899530971 /? Type = 3 ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> Sunday, February 2, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Revealing Nnadi’s kindness on Facebook, wrote A representative of the KC Pet Project made the following contribution: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> KC WINS! We’re excited to announce that Kansas City Chiefs defender Derrick Nnadi is celebrating Super Bowl victory by paying for the adoption of all adoptable dogs currently on the KC Pet Project! U003c / p> n u003cp> We had an amazing, longstanding partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have imagined a better ending. Nnadi, who has two of his own dogs, first announced a partnership between the KC Pet Project and the Derrick Nnadi Foundation in September. With each Chiefs triumph during the season, Nnadi promised to pay the adoption fees for a dog waiting in the shelter a home. And his compassion worked wonders. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Speak to u003cem> u003ca href = “https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kansas-city-chiefs-derrick -nnadi-celebrates-super- bowl-win-by-pay-off-kc-pet-project-shelter-adoption-fees / “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “target =” _ blank “> CBS News u003c / a u003c / em>, KC Pet Project revealed that each of the dogs funded by Nnadi throughout the season has since found their home: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> Thanks to his incredible support after this victory, more than 100 will be in ours today Custodial dogs paid adoption fees. We have adopted an average of 20 new dogs. Our shelter has been open every day lately, so this is a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes. u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 695px “> u003cimg src = “https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-conte nt / uploads / 2020/02 / adopt-dog-super-bowl-685×468.jpg “alt = ” Super Bowl “width = ” 685 “height = ” 468 ” class = “size-desktop wp-image-754981 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/adopt-dog-super-bowl-685×468. jpg 685w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/adopt-dog-super-bowl-512×350.jpg 512w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020 /02/adopt-dog-super-bowl-404×276.jpg 404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/adopt-dog-super -bowl-808×552.jpg 808w, http://themediatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/The-Super-Bowl-winner-pays-to-accept-all-dogs-at.jpg 907w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> KC Pet Project / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> A great success for Derrick Nnadi, both for his Super Bowl win and for caring animal lovers. u003c / p> n u003cp> You can view the cute dogs currently available for adoption through the KC Pet Project u003ca href = “https://kcpetproject.org/ adoptiere / dogs / ” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow “target = ” _ blank “> here u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell tell UNILAD via story @ unilad .com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” featuredImage “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / adopt-dog-super-bowl .jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/super-bowl-winner- celebrates-by-paying-for-them -Adoption-all-dogs-in-shelter / “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-03T18: 48: 29 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-02 “-03T18: 48: 29Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-03T18: 48: 29”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-03T18: 48: 29Z”, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 754976.categories.0 “,” t ypename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 754976.categories.1”, “typename”: “Category”}), “author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 754976 .author “,” typename “:” Author “},” properties “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 754976.properties.0”, “typename”: “ArticleProperty”}), “types”: null, “tags”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 754976.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id “:” Article: 754976.tags.1 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 754976.tags.2 “, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “article: 754976.tags.3”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” article: 754976.tags.4 “,” typename “:” tag “}),” distributions “: null,” isSponsored “: false,” sponsor “: null,” Breaking “: null,” Credits “: ({” Type “:” ID “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Artic le: 754976.credits.0 “,” typename “:” Credit “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 754976.credits. 1 “,” typename “:” Credit “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 754976.credits.2 “,” typename “:” Credit “}) , “__ typename”: “Article”}, “Article: 754976.categories.0”: {“name”: “Animals”, “slug”: “animals”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article : 754976 .categories.1 “: {” name “:” Sport “,” slug “:” sport “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” $ Article: 754976.author “: {” name “:” Julia B anim “,” slug “:” jbanim “,” bio “:” Jules studied English literature with creative writing at Lancaster University before earning her Masters in International Relations at Leiden University in the Netherlands (Hoi!). Then she completed a journalism training at News Associates in Manchester. Jules previously worked as a blogger, copywriter and freelance writer for various publications. “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim- Sml.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 754976.properties.0 “: {” name “:” rating-12 “,” slug “:” rating-12 “,” __ typename “:” ArticleProperty “},” Article: 754976. tags.0 “: {” name “:” Adoption fees “,” slug “:” Adoption fees “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 754976.tags.1 “: {” name “:” Chiefs ” , “slug”: “chiefs”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 754976.tags.2”: {“name”: “Derrick Nnadi”, “Schnecke”: “Derrick-nnadi”, ” __ Type name “:” Tag “},” Article: 754976.tags.3 “: {” Name “:” Dogs “,” Snail “:” Dogs “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 754976 .tags.4 “: {” name “:” Super Bowl “,” slug “:” super-bowl “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” article: 754976.credits.0 “: {” source ” : “@ kcpetproject / Twitter”, “title”: “@ kcpetproject / Twitter”, “url”: “https://twitter.com/kcpetproject/status/1224335751854395393? s = 20 “,” __ typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 754976.credits.1 “: {” source “:” KCPetProject / Facebo ok “,” title “:” KCPetProject / Facebook “,” url ” : “https://www.facebook.com/KCPetProject/photos/a.277042132329910/3171697899530971/?type=3&theater”, “__typename”: “Credit”}, “Article: 754976.credits.2”: {“source “:” CBS News “,” title “:” Derrick Nnadi of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates Super Bowl victory by paying the adoption fees for animal shelters. “,” Url “:” https://www.cbsnews.com/news/kansas-city-chiefs-derrick-nnadi-celebrates-super-bowl-win-by-paying-off-kc-pet-project-animal -shelter-adoption- fees / “,” __typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 754874 “: {” id “:” 754874 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ sport / colin-kaepernick -super-bowl-food-for-the-unfortunate / “,” Title “:” Colin Kaepernick has spent Super-Bowl-food for the unfortunate “,” Summary “:” Former American Football Die remarkable absence of quarterback Colin Kaepernick in this year’s Super Bowl has been the subject of much discussion. Kaepernick played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers and was instrumental in getting his team into the Super Bowl seven years ago. Now they have returned for the first time since this season, with u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/sport/colin-kaepernick-spent-super-bowl-serving-food-to-the – less-fortunate / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class =” media-credit-container alignnone “style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “wp-image-754927 size-desktop ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Kapernick_thumb_ -702×369.jpg “alt = ” Colin Kaepernick issued Super Bowl, which serves food for the less fortunate “width = ” 702 “height = ” 369 “srcset = ” https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kapernick_thumb_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kapernick_thumb_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kapernick_thumb_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Kapernick_thumb_-828×435.jpg 828w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kapernick_thumb_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Kapernick_thumb_. jpg 1200w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class =” Medienkredit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Colin Kaepernick’s remarkable absence from This year’s Super Bowl has been the subject of numerous discussions. Kaepernick, who played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, was instrumental in luring his team into the Super Bowl seven years ago. Now they have returned for the first time since this season. Various former teammates were present to demonstrate their support. However, the 32-year-old Kaepernick was nowhere to be seen when the 49ers were planning to come out of the Kansas City Chiefs to instead devote his time to some very worthy purposes. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media credit container alignnone ” style = “width: 665px “> u003cimg class = “size-desktop wp-image-754885” src = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-33325914-655×468.jpg “alt =” Colin Kaepernick “width =” 655 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA- 33325914-655×468.jpg 655w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ PA-33325914-490×350.jpg 490w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-33325914-386×276.jpg 386w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-33325914-773×552.jpg 773w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” chip class = “media credit U003c / span u003c / div n u003cp u003cm u003cm u003cm u003c href = https://www.tmz.com/2020/02/03/colin-kaepernick -super-bowl-charity-suits-meal-jay-z-anthem /? fbclid = “” “” “” “” “” “” “” “”>, Kaepernick spent his Super Bowl Sunday helping the less fortunate , U003c / p> n u003cp> He started his day volunteering at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. According to reports, he spent more than an hour with staff and visiting the building. Then Kaepernick went to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens, where he partnered with Eric Reid and 100 Suits for 100 Men, a nonprofit to help underprivileged people wear clothing in business Get style to improve their employment prospects. u003c / p> n u003cp> The footage taken by TM00 TM00 u003c / em> shows Kaepernick at work volunteering to help some men try on their new suits. And his day of good deeds didn’t end there. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px”> “class =” size -desktop wp-image-754906 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / PA-33325933-702×394.jpg “alt =” Colin Kaepernick “width =” 702 “height =” 394 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/PA-33325933-702×394.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-33325933-524×294.jpg 524w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-33325933-414×232.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA- 33325933-828×465.jpg 828w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-33325933-623×350.jpg 623w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” u003cspan class = “Medienkredit “> PA “” “” “” Kaepernick also helped serve meals in the SCO Family Shelter with the support of the Lower East Side (LES) Girls Club and the volunteer Know Your Rights. In 2016 Kaepernick became a powerful symbol for Political resistance when he decided to kneel during the national anthem in protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the United States n u003cp> u003cstrong> Kaepernick spoke about his decision to kneel at the time and said: u003cem u003ca href = “http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000691077/article/colin-kaepernick – explains why he was sitting during the national anthem” Goal = “_blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer nofollow “> NFL Media u003c / a u003c / em>: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003c p> I will not stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black and colored people. u003c / p> n u003cp> To me, that’s bigger than soccer and it would be selfish for me to look away. There are corpses on the street and the people who get paid free themselves and get away with murder. He added: u003cblockquote> u003cp> This is not something that I will be doing by anyone. I’m not looking for approval. I have to stand up for people who are oppressed. If you take away football, my notes from me, I know that I have stood up for what is right. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet” data-width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” u003cp lang = “en” dir = “ltr”> Still inspiring u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/StillwithKap? src = Hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # StillwithKap u003c / a> u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/ImwithKap? src = hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> # ImwithKap u003c / a> u003ca href =” https: //t.co/qx7hFuZtx9 “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> pic.twitter.com/qx7hFuZtx9 u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp> – The Lower Eastside Girls Club (@girlsclubny) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/girlsclubny/status/1224044994715095041? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> February 2, 2020” https: // platfo rm.twitter.com/widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Kaepernick and his supporters believe that after his controversy he was pushed out of the NFL kneeling demonstration. u003c / p> n u003cp> Although Kaepernick was elsewhere during the Super Bowl, his presence was still felt. Beyoncé and Jay-Z themselves stayed seated when Demi Lovato performed “The Star-Spangled Banner”, an echo of Kaepernick’s own protest in 2016. If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD at story @ unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-03T18: 37: 15 “,” publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-03T18: 37: 15Z, updatedAt: 2020 -02-03T18: 37: 15, updatedAtUTC: 2020-02-03T18: 37: 15Z, author: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” $ Article: 754874.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 754874.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / Kapernick_thumb_.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__ typename”: “Article”}, “$ Article: 754874.author”: {“name”: “Julia Banim”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2019/04 / Julia-Banim-Sml.png “,” __typename “:” Author “},” Article: 754874.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Sport “,” slug “:” sport “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 754930 “: {“id”: “754930”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/second- mexican-butterfly activist-found dead /”, “title”: “Second Mexican butterfly activist found dead” , “summary”: ” u003cp> A second monarch butterfly activist was found dead in Mexico, raising concerns that the two may be dead. Deaths could be linked. Raúl Hernández, 44, who worked in a state butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was found dead with a head injury and bruises all over his body. The authorities fear that his death could coincide with the death of u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/news/second-mexican-butterfly-activist-found-dead/ ” title = “in Connected “…”, “body”: “class =” media-credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 712px “>” class “=” wp-image-754945 size-desktop “src =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/butterfly_expert_dead_-702×369.jpg “alt =” Second Mexican butterfly activist found dead “width =” 702 “height =” 369 “srcset =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/butterfly_expert_dead_- 702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ butterfly_expert_dead_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / butterfly_expert_dead_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / butterfly_expert_dead_-828×435.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/butterfly_expert_dead_-667×350.jpg 667w , https: //www.unilad.c o.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/butterfly_expert_dead_.jpg 1200w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” chip class = “media- Credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> A second monarch butterfly activist was found dead in Mexico and fears that the two deaths may be related 44-year-old Raúl Hernández, who lives in had worked in a state butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán and was found dead with a head injury and bruises all over his body. The authorities fear his death will be linked to that of Homero Gómez, another conservationist who disappeared in the same area on January 13. The body of Gómez, a manager of a monarchical butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was discovered in a fountain on January 29th> n u003cdiv class = “Media credit container Alignnone ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = “Size-Desktop wp-Image-754936 ” src = “https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49997346-702×468.jpg” alt = “H omero Gómez” width = “702” height = “468” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49997346-702×468. Jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49997346-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020 / 02 / PA-49997346-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49997346-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: // www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-49997346-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA -49997346- 414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/20 20/02 / PA-49997346-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk /wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49997346-525×350.jpg 525w “Sizes =” (maximum width : 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cSpan class = ” Media credit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> As from u003cem u003ca href = ” https: // www. bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-51356265 reported? ocid = socialflow_facebook & ns_campaign = bbcnews & ns_source = facebook & ns_mchannel = so cial “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> BBC News u003c / a> u003c / em>, Hernández disappeared on Monday, January 27, after he left work as usual. The last sighting of Hernández was at noon in the village of El Oyamel. Hernández was found dead six days after his disappearance, about 8 km from the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, just two days after Gómez’s funeral. His body was found on a hill in the El Campanario Butterfly Sanctuary, and forensics have reported signs of Hernández being hit and found that the deep injury to his Head may have been caused by a sharp object.This death is currently under investigation by officials concerned There could be a connection between Hern’s death give ández and Gómez. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 712px “> u003cimg class = ” size-desktop wp-image-754942 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-702×468.jpg “alt =” Monarch Schmetterlingsaktivist “width =” 702 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-702×468. jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / PA-49996992-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-499 96992-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / PA-49996992-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49996992-525×350.jpg 525w “Grö ßen =” (maximale Breite: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Medienkredit “> PA u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp>, sagte Gómez ‘Familie Er hatte vor seinem Tod Drohungen erhalten und ihn gewarnt, die Kampagne gegen illegalen Holzeinschlag einzustellen. u003c / p> n u003cp> Gómez war ein unermüdlicher Aktivist für den Schutz der Monarchfalter sowie für die Erhaltung der Kiefer und Tanne Wälder, in denen die Kreatur Winterschlaf hält. u003c / p> n u003cp> Er hatte sein Heiligtum im November als Teil einer Strategie zur Eindämmung der illegalen Abholzung in dem Gebiet eröffnet, die den Lebensraum des Monarchenschmetterlings zerstört > n u003cp> Offiziere gaben an, dass Gómez ‘Leiche keine Anzeichen von Gewalt gezeigt hatte. Ein Obduktionsversuch ergab jedoch, dass er einen Schlag auf den Kopf erlitten hatte, bevor er im Brunnen ertrank. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 712px “>” size-desktop wp-image-754949 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-702×468 .jpg “alt =” Butterfly expert “width =” 702 “height =” 468 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / PA-49999042-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-1404×936 .jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content /uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-49999042-828×552.jpg 828w, https:/ /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/upload s/2020/02/PA-49999042-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PAu0 03c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>In recent years, the murder rate in Mexico has soared, with official figures suggesting 2019 had the highest-ever rate on record, with 34,582 recorded homicides.u003c/p>nu003cp>Many murders are thought to be committed by gangs who kill those who might interfere with their criminal activities, which can include logging and mining.u003c/p>nu003cp>Our thoughts are with the families of Raúl Hernández and Homero Gómez at this difficult time.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677. u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-03T18:29:13″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:29:13Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-03T18:29:13″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:29:13Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generate d”:true,”id”:”$Article:754930.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754930 .categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754930.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754930.categories.2″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/butterfly_expert_dead_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:754930.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:754930.categories.0″:{“name”:”Animals”,”slug”:”animals”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754930.categories.1″:{“name”:”News”,”slug”:”news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754930.categories.2″:{“name”:”World News”,”slug”:”world-news”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754606″:{“id”:”754606″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-t v/artist-reimagines-baby-yoda-as-all-the-disney-princesses/”,”title”:”Artist Reimagines Baby Yoda As All The Disney Prince sses”,”summary”:”u003cp>Baby Yoda is truly the belle of the ball among adorable TV characters, and it’s proven impossible not to become entranced by his big, trusting eyes and mischievous nature. It’s bizarre that it’s taken a 50-year-old bat-eared space baby to unite us as a species, but unite us he has, inspiring a vast library of u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/artist-reimagines-baby-yoda-as-all-the-disney-princesses/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 712px”>u003cimg class=”wp-image-754644 size-desktop” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-702×369.jpg” alt=”Artist Reimagines Baby Yoda As All The Disney Princesses” width=”702″ height=”369″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-828×435.jpg 828w, h ttps://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Baby Yoda is truly the belle of the ball among adorable TV characters, and it’s proven impossible not to become entranced by his big, trusting eyes and mischievous nature.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>It’s bizarre that it’s taken a 50-year-old bat-eared space baby to unite us as a species, but unite us he has, inspiring a vast library of memes and GIFs.u003c/p>nu003cp>Now Baby Yoda has been reimagined as a series of Disney Princesses, and I must say he looks surprisingly splendid in a sparkling ballgown and tiara.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 408px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754617″ src=”https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle-398×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”398″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle-398×468.jpg 398w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle-297×350.jpg 297w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle-235×276.jpg 235w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle-469×552.jpg 469w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Belle.jpg 684w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 462px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754656″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine-452×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”452″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unila d. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine-452×468.jpg 452w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine-338×350.jpg 338w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine-267×276.jpg 267w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine-534×552.jpg 534w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Jasmine.jpg 754w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Senior Editor at u003cem>BuzzFeed –u003c/em> and gifted artist – u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/crystal.ro/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>Crystal Rou003c/a> has drawn The Child as a number of Disney favourites, making dreams come true that we didn’t even know we had.u003c/p>nu003cp>We see u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/you-can-now-pre-order-a-life-sized-baby-yoda/” target=”_blank ” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Baby Yodau003c/a> looking delighted in Cinderella’s crystal carriage, and leaping daringly from a waterfall as free-spirited Pocahontas.u003c/p>nu003cp>In one picture, we are treated to the sight of Baby Yoda as Belle, sipping soup from Chip in the Beast’s cursed castle. In another we see him sporting Ariel’s fiery red hair while brandishing a fork/comb.u003c/p>nu003cp>So many sides and moods to Baby Yoda are explored. We get snoozy Baby Yoda in the form of Princess Aurora, and feisty Baby Yoda in Mulan mode, gazing at his reflection as he prepares for battle and, ultimately, self-realisation.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 488px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754660″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White-478×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”478″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White-478×468.jpg 478w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White-358×350.jpg 358w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White-282×276.jpg 282w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White-564×552.jpg 564w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Snow-White.jpg 787w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credi t”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 451px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754661″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog-441×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”441″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog-441×468.jpg 441w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog-330×350.jpg 330w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog-260×276.jpg 260w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog-521×552.jpg 521w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Frog.jpg 730w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>People have fallen in love with this intergalactic twist on beloved u003cem>Disneyu003c/em> classics, from Princess Jasmine levitating a perplexed Rajah using the Force, to Snow White clamping her wide, green lips around a juicy, poisonous apple.u003c/p>nu003cp>However, some have understandably expressed concern about Baby Yoda/Princess Tiana gazing hungrily down at a nervous looking Prince Naveen. With The Child’s taste for frog meat being well known, it’s unclear whether this fairytale will end in a wedding or an afternoon snack.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>One fan declared:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Baby Yoda was rescued by a knight in shining armour so it’s a fact that Baby Yoda IS a Disney PRINCESS.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Another commented:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>These are the types of remakes I want to see!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 461px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754675″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel-451×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”451″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel-451×468.jpg 451w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel-337×350.jpg 337w, https:// www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel-266×276.jpg 266w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel-532×552.jpg 532w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Ariel.jpg 722w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 485px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-754676″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan-475×468.jpg” alt=”Baby Yoda Disney Princess” width=”475″ height=”468″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan-475×468.jpg 475w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan-356×350.jpg 356w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan-280×276.jpg 280w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan-561×552.jpg 561w, http s ://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Baby-Yoda-Mulan.jpg 775w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>crystal.ro/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Of course, as u003cem>The Mandalorianu003c/em> was released via u003cem>Disney+u003c/em>, Baby Yoda could indeed be interpreted as a Disney Princess, and he does indeed look very at home having swapped his plain robes for royal finery.u003c/p>nu003cp>With Disney churning out more and more live action remakes, Baby Yoda would be the ideal fit for a pair of glass slippers should he ever want to swap planet-hopping adventures for a more decadent lifestyle.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>You can catch u003cem>The Mandalorianu003c/em> on u003cem>Disney+u003c/em> now.u003c/em>u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-03T18:04:33″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:04:33Z”,”upda te dAt”:”2020-02-03T18:04:33″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:04:33Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:754606.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754606.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754606.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/baby_yoda_princesses_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:754606.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:754606.categories.0″:{“name”:”Film and TV”,”slug”:”film-and-tv”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754606.categories.1″:{“name”:”Viral”,”slug”:”viral”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754723″:{“id”:”754723″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/featured/coronavirus-panic-isnt-an-excuse-to-be-racist-to-chinese-people/”,”title”:”Co ron avirus Panic Isn’t An Excuse To Be Racist To Chinese People”,”summary”:”u003cp>In the midst of what has been dubbed a ‘global emergency’, you’d be forgiven for feeling apprehensive about the coronavirus pandemic that has been dominating the headlines in recent weeks. The virus is reported to have infected 17,000 people in China and killed more than 360 people at the time of writing. Despite the severity u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/featured/coronavirus-panic-isnt-an-excuse-to-be-racist-to-chinese-people/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-754938″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_.jpg” alt=”” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/crona virus_and_racism_thumb_-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>In the midst of what has been dubbed a ‘global emergency’, you’d be forgiven for feeling apprehensive about the coronavirus pandemic that has been dominating the headlines in recent weeks.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The virus is reported to have infected 17,000 people in China and killed more than 360 people at the time of writing. Despite the severity of the situation, there’s something else toxic doing the rounds: a vile strain of anti-Chinese racism.u003c/p>nu003cp>Social media can be a grim place at the best of times, but when something like the coronavirus comes around, it’s a toxic breeding ground for misinformation, discrimination and scaremongering.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3010px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-754900″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352.jpg” alt=”Coronavirus Panic Isn’t An Excuse To Be Racist To Chinese People” width=”3000″ height=”2109″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352.jpg 3000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352-666×468.jpg 666w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352-498×350.jpg 498w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352-393×276.jpg 393w, https://www.unilad .co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060352-785×552.jpg 785w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>I would challenge anyone to have a little scroll down their Twitter timeline and not find phrases such as ‘disgusting country’, ‘they’ll eat anything’, and some other racial slurs I don’t even feel comfortable typing.u003c/p>nu003cp>One woman, who is of Chinese heritage, has been left not wanting to leave the house because of the causal racism being used against Chinese people in the wake of the outbreak.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Jade Sung told u003cem>UNILADu003c/em>:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>It has definitely made me not want to go out as much; it’s literally all people are talking about and every conversation seems to be leading to it at the moment.u003c/p>nu003cp>People’s opinions are soul-destroying. People are too quick to jump on hearsay instead of getting the real facts.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>The first cases of the coronavirus emerged in people visiting or working in a live animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, which has since been closed down for investigation.u003c/p>nu003cp>Coronaviruses come in many different strains and are known to jump from animals to humans, so it’s believed the first people infected with the virus contracted it from contact with animals.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>How can you even be interested in eating this so called Bat Soup! 🤦🏽‍♂️ u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronoavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#coronoavirusu003c/a> u003ca href=”https://t.co/DYU9HJ80yC” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>pic.twitter.com/DYU9HJ80yCu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Imran O. Hamzat (@dimejihamzat) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/dimejihamzat/status/1221371701470081024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 26, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>Earlier today, February 3, u003ca href=”https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2012-7″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>a study by a Chinese virologistu003c/a> said a pneumonia outbreak associated with the coronavirus had likely started in bats.u003c/p>nu003cp>Before this study was published, different reports had suggested contact with sn akes and bats could have been the origin of the human outbreak, which prompted a series of videos of Asian people eating various types of fish and meat to go viral, alongside an onslaught of abuse.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>One video, which appeared to show an Asian man eating live baby mice, was captioned:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Chinese ‘delicacy’, probably one of the causes for the emergence of #WuhanCoronavirus.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Dear the people of China,u003c/p>nu003cp>Please stop eating bat soup, koalas and hamsters. It’s making us all ill.u003c/p>nu003cp>Yours sincerely, The rest of the world.u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronarovirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#coronarovirusu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Thompson (@thompson_1991) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/thompson_1991/status/1220998882047537157?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 25, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>There’s absolutely nothing to suggest the man in the video is Chinese, and many residents from Wuhan have come forward to say they’d never heard of anyone in the city eating mice.u003c/p>nu003cp>However, Jade was quick to point out that while western countries may well view a lot of genuine Chinese delicacies as ‘disgusting’, there are many western foods which would be repulsive to people in o ther parts of the world.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>She explained:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>The thought of someone eating cow is disgusting to Chinese Buddhists and the thought of eating pig is disgusting to Muslims.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 446px”>u003cimg class=”nsfw” src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/catsa.jpg” alt=”Coronavirus Panic Isn’t An Excuse To Be Racist To Chinese People” width=”436″ height=”495″ />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Twitteru003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Another tweet, which claimed Chinese people were ‘killing their cats and dogs by throwing them out the window’ to prevent them from spreading the virus, was shared with the words: ‘Mate blow the whole of China up their a f*cking filthy horrible country’ (sic).u003c/p>nu003cp>There’s absolutely no evidence of Chinese people doing anything of the sort, and so this kind of fake news is prompting an onslaught of vile hate while perpetuating stereotypes and creating barriers we’ve worked for decades to bring down.u003c/p>nu003cp>‘The most upsetting part is I’ve even seen some people I classed as friends talk about it in a disrespectful way online,’ Jade said, adding, ‘as they’re meant to be my friends, I definitely class that as personal’.u003c/p>nu003cp>What’s equally concerning is the semantics around ‘Chinese people spreading the virus’, as if residents from Wuhan have knowingly or purposely spread the coronavirus.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 3466px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-754891″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961.jpg” alt=”Coronavirus Panic Isn’t An Excuse To Be Racist To Chinese People” width=”3456″ height=”2304″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961.jpg 3456w, https://www.un i lad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50061961-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Jade said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Recently I have seen so much stuff online related to this virus and how it’s come from ‘Chinese people’. That hurts.u003c/p>nu003cp>It’s more frustrating though at how uneducated these people are with these opinions. I saw an article a few days ago and a Chinese girl came over and someone said, “Quick, cover your mouth and don’t go near her, she is Chinese so you can get infected.” People don’t realise how their words and actions can affect others.u003c/p>nu003cp>I can take a joke, but it’s devastating if it’s from someone random, who doesn’t know you, who intends to hurt you. People don’t realise how words can hurt.u003c/p>nu003cp>I would hate the thought of my dad reading the stuff that’s going around online.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Many other people have been taking to social media to share their experiences with racism in the weeks following the outbreak of the virus. The common denominator seems to be that most people seem to think their comments will be taken in jest, without necessarily realising they’re fuelling the hatred and division sought by xenophobes.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-twitter”>nu003cblockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-width=”500″ data-dnt=”true”>nu003cp lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Today a patient made jokes about not shaking my hand because of u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#coronavirusu003c/a>. In front of my team.u003c/p>nu003cp>I have not left Australia. This is not a sensible public health precaution. This is u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/racism?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>#racismu003c/a>. u003ca href=”https://t.co/y8Odj68ovL” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>https://t.co/y8Odj68ovLu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp>— Rhea Liang (@LiangRhea) u003ca href=”https://twitter.com/LiangRhea/status/1222818601180123136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>January 30, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Rhea Liang, a surgeon working and living on Australia’s Gold Coast, said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Today a patient made jokes about not shaking my hand because of #coronavirus. In front of my team.u003c/p>nu003cp>I have not left Australia. This is not a sensible public health precaution. This is #racism.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Her comments came after a US doctor revealed her son was cornered at school by kids who wanted to ‘test’ him for the coronavirus, just because he’s half-Chinese.u003c/p>nu003cp>‘They chased him. Startled him. And made him cry, ”wrote Dr. Nadia Alam. “I was the same age when I was bullied for being Pakistani. It’s 2020. I thought things had changed by now.’u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 6010px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-754897″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521.jpg” alt=”Coronavirus Panic Isn’t An Excuse To Be Racist To Chinese People” width=”6000″ height=”4000″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521.jpg 6000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA -50060521-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/PA-50060521-525×350.jpg 525w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>PA Imagesu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>The Chinese government has even accused the United States of causing panic after it announced on Friday, January 31, that it would deny entry to foreign nationals who had visited China in the past two weeks.u003c/p>nu003cp>Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said this latest move ‘could only create and spread fear’ rather than offering reassurance to US and Chinese citizens.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>As per u003ca href=”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51353279″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>u003cem>BBCu003c/em>u003c/a>, she said:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>It is precisely developed countries like the US with strong epidemic prevention capabilities… that have taken t h e lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to World Health Organisation recommendations.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>With all that divides us, now is the time we should be coming together to support each other, instead of inciting hatred.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a> u003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-03T18:03:53″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:03:53Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-03T18:08:54″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-03T18:08:54Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:754723.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754723.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:754723.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/cronavirus_and_racism_thumb_.jpg” ,” featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:754723.author”:{“name”:”Emma Rosemurgey”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Emma-Rosemurgey.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:754723.categories.0″:{“name”:”Featured”,”slug”:”featured”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:754723.categories.1″:{“name”:”Voices”,”slug”:”voices”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement