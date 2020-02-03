advertisement

Here’s the good news: According to Fox Sports PR, Super Bowl LIV has drawn 102 million viewers to Fox, Fox Deportes and various streaming platforms.

The biggest game of the year lived up to the hype and audiences across the country took note of it 👀

Super Bowl LIV on FOX is the 10th most viewed Super Bowl in history. # SBLIV pic.twitter.com/QsfFyyMGjh

– FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 3, 2020

On television alone, the game had 99.9 million viewers and a rating of 41.6, a tick from CBS last year.

– Gil Brandt (@ Gil_Brandt) February 3, 2020

And although the game has been on the rise since last year (and has held back four years in a row since the high watermark of 114 million viewers in 2015), it was still the second most-watched Super Bowl in the past 11 years. The 102 million viewers have dropped by more than three million (around 105.5 million) since 2018 and by ten million (113 million) since 2017.

The game had an impressive 757,000,000 viewers on Fox Deportes (according to Gil Brandt of NFL.com), which seems to be the best grade ever for a Spanish program.

FOX Deportes delivered 757,000 viewers, an increase of 60% over ESPN Deportes last year. The power of Shakira and J-Lo. https://t.co/Tb9NMYBznf

– Gil Brandt (@ Gil_Brandt) February 3, 2020

However, if you combine Brandt’s data with those provided by Fox, it’s reasonable to undo the envelope calculation and conclude that the streaming audience for Super Bowl LIV was about 1.4 million, the lowest streaming audience since In 2016 (which was the case) 1.4 million viewers stream the game) and over a million fewer viewers than the 2019 mark on CBS (around 2.6 million).

All in all, this is a mixed bag for Fox and the NFL. The number of viewers was high throughout the season on the NFL TV shows, so it is not surprising that the Super Bowl was also high. Even though the number of viewers had increased compared to last year, he still couldn’t reach the highs of the past decade.

This may be the tenth most common Super Bowl ever (as Fox correctly points out), but it is also the tenth most Super Bowl in the past 11 years of play. This is not something to show off with.

