SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators from the Sumter Police Department need public support to find two men who are being searched for unrelated crimes.

On Tuesday, the department used social media to ask someone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts to report.

Tips that lead to the arrest of Patrick Simon and Kendall Dow are rewarded in cash.

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Call SPD (803) 436-2700; or CrimeStoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Patrick Simon and Kendall Dow are searched for foreign crimes.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to their arrest. # Wanted #CrimeStoppers #SumterPD pic.twitter.com/sGXmqNeSuI

– Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) January 7, 2020

