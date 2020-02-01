advertisement

As a freshman, he struggled with 132 pounds. Now the patiots Danny Eckley thrives at 220.

Buckingham: add some weight, add some wins.

It wasn’t so easy for Central Bucks East senior wrestler Danny Eckley, but it’s an interesting twist.

“Here’s a kid who hasn’t had much success as a freshman,” said Dave Scarpill, Central Bucks East coach. “And he was not that hard to keep up with. He struggled as a newcomer at 132 and 138 and took his lumps like many newcomers, but he stayed where a lot of children would have quit.

“Danny is part of a very special senior class for us. We have 12 seniors in this year’s team after only passing last year. And a few of these seniors have never had a university match, but they stuck to the sport firm and struggled. ” it out every day for four years.

“The younger kids see that, and Danny is just a great example of it, and it rubs on them. You really don’t see that kind of thing often, and we were very lucky.”

When you see Eckley today, who is 215 pounds solid and has a 19-2 record at 220 pounds, it’s hard to believe that he was almost 100 pounds lighter three years ago.

“I just started to do more sports, especially to prepare for this season,” said Eckey. “I only weighed about 170 pounds at the end of last season, but was gaining weight. I ate better, exercised more, and worked as hard as I could to prepare for my senior season.

“Now I feel really good where I am. I can eat what I want and my confidence is high.”

A record 23:15 as a junior helped to build that confidence, although the results after the season weren’t what he was looking for.

“Danny came to the districts in the second year but didn’t get out of the sections last year,” said Scarpill.

“But he’s a different wrestler this season, and not just because he’s older and wins because he’s older and stronger than the other kids he wrestles. That’s not the case.

“Danny has gained weight and has had a great season against the big boys. It is not easy. It depends on all the hard work he does to get where he is. He is just a great example of someone.” Whoever stuck to it, used his skills and talent and had a really good season through hard work. “

A side effect of Eckley’s weight gain is that even though he wrestles at 220, he has the approach of a much lighter competitor.

“I still wrestle as if I weigh 170 pounds, and that helps me,” said Eckley. “I’m not as fast as I am, but I’m still faster than most of the guys I’m wrestling with. And that really helps me because I can escape and return to the neutral position. That’s mine.” strongest position. “

As it turns out, it will be determined in a few weeks in late February and March.

“My goal is to make it to the States,” said Eckley. “I never really got far (in the postseason tournaments), but this season feels different. I think I can do it pretty well.”

