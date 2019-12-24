advertisement

Smartphones may be the first thing you think of when you think of Samsung, and 4K TVs are likely to come next. Do you know what those two things have in common? The display is the most important function on each. They are of course designed to be viewed and it really doesn’t get any better than Samsung when it comes to screens. That also applies to the PC monitors of Samsung, therefore you should certainly benefit from the current sale of Amazon on the QHD monitor of Samsung Electronics “The Space”. It’s a beautiful screen that has virtually no edges, and it has a brilliant design that clicks on the back of your desk and frees up so much space. It comes in two different sizes and both are now $ 130 off.

Here is the most important information from the product page:

Space-saving design with integrated armstand offers 40 usable desk space

One cable fits neatly behind the armstand to keep your desk tidy

Show off a subdued, stylish look with the slim panel of the Samsung room monitor and the screen without a 3-sided border

WQHD resolution and refresh rate of 144Hertz for sharp images even during fast motion scenes

Arm stand can easily be raised and lowered, even to stand flat against a wall or on your desk, to be adjusted to your viewing height

Integrated clamp supports desks up to 3.54 inches thick and ensures quick and easy installation

144 hertz

