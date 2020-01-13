advertisement

The increasing frequency of fires in Canada’s boreal forest can permanently alter one of the largest intact ecosystems left on Earth, research suggests.

“We feel pretty confident that these effects will continue,” said Ellen Whitman, a forest ecologist at Natural Resources Canada and the University of Alberta.

Whitman is a co-author in a recently published paper examining what happens when boreal forest stands – the vast green belt stretching over the northern borders of most Canadian provinces – burn more frequently as a result of climate change.

She and her colleagues paired forest areas that had similar climatic and soil conditions and were last burned by the same fire. One half had been burned before no more than 17 years ago, while the other half’s last fire had been at least 30 years earlier.

The differences were striking.

Short-range stands were much more open with fewer trees. Aspens prevailed instead of conifers. Growing under trees – shrubs and grasses covering a normal forest floor – was much less luxurious with far fewer species. Areas with exposed mineral soils, where all organic material was burned, were larger and more common.

They felt completely different.

“You have a landscape where you are surrounded by short, stunted trees,” Whitman said. “You have a lichen crust or some small herb. It’s almost like walking along the edge of a ladder where you’re moving from a pasture to a forest edge.

“In many of the long-range sites, you have pretty dense conifers, closer together. You have moss on the ground and flowers and shrubs. More than what a young forest looks like.”

The boreal forest has evolved for fire. Many of her tree species need her to grow.

Normally, fires do not come more often than every 30 years and often much longer. The shortage of fuel in recently burned booths helps to regulate this frequency.

Climate change is violating those rules, Whitman said.

“We are experiencing hottest, dry windy days – the main driver for years of great fire. As more years experience more extreme fire weather, (the flames) are able to overcome that resistance that recently burned sites have. “

Not even parkland-like areas can evolve into an ordinary boreal forest. Previous studies have revealed that the appearance of a forest is set early after a fire.

“The immediate aftermath of the fire is an extremely strong predictor of what the stand will look like on the street,” Whitman said.

Whitman points out that short-range attitudes in her research are still small, and much of the boreal forest burned during recent fires is normally reclaimed. Wetlands are also less affected by short-range fires than the driest regions.

She said the forest industry is unlikely to be affected anytime soon – though forest-dependent animals such as caribou and swamps will feel impacts.

And these impacts are on the rise.

“With a longer fire season, larger fires, more landscape burning each year, the likelihood of encountering a recently burned area increases. We are undergoing a reduction in the frequency of fire in the boreal forest.”

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

