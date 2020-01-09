advertisement

Some of the most avid cinema-goers may have a vague picture of the product that comes from Hollywood today – that everything seems to be a reboot or a remake, a superhero movie or another episode of a franchise. In short, that Tinseltown has long suffered from a creative drought and a lack of fresh new ideas, so all Hollywood knows is giving us new versions of things it has done in the past. Things it knows will sell, or at least think they will sell, based on past performance.

It is almost a chicken and egg scenario, because most of what I go to the theater these days to see falls into one of those categories somewhere. In the meantime, directors, filmmakers and other creatives I have spoken with regret that people will see the bulk of this rate, because that is the lion’s share of what the industry wants to make now (because that is what people are going to see, and on and off) on the circle). Either that or someone takes a swing and comes very, very, embarrassingly short with a horribly bad film like Cats. If you are a studio manager nowadays and are not so interested in making a Marvel film, what should you do?

Warner bros. has found a new answer to that question: Let the robots decide in principle.

According to an announcement this week from the AI-based entertainment company Cinelytic, Warner Bros. – the same studio behind Joker, who just became the first R-rated film with $ 1 billion at the register – signed a deal to use Cinelytic’s AI capability to support the film’s green light process. No, this is not a step to transfer the studio’s decision-making device to robots. The idea here is to give studios a lot of new insights and recommendations about which movies to make – for example, better data on how valuable an actor in question is (do you want to pay $ 200 million to Will Smith for Wild West 7? I’m sorry I can’t let you do that, Dave).

The Cinelytics platform would also be used to better estimate when a movie should be released – for example, is this really a potential blockbuster or would it be better to fill the dead end of the calendar, for example in January.

“In our industry, we make tough decisions every day that affect what – and how – we produce and deliver films to theaters around the world, and the more accurate our data is, the better we can engage our audiences,” said Warner Bros . Pictures Senior Vice President Tonis Kiis International Distribution.

Go ahead and joke if you want. Laugh at yourself about how you thought robots should already decide on the nonsense that fills our multiplexes nowadays. But this will result in a quality rate, just as the Netflix algorithm always recommends the perfect title to watch, the automatically generated playlists from Spotify taste to a T and Amazon is perfect in recommending the next thing you want to buy , based on what other customers have recently purchased. Turn right? … Bueller?

Image source: Odette Martin / Shutterstock

.

