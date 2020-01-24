advertisement

A student from the city used her own experiences to make a film that will be part of Five Lamps Films at Quad on Tuesday.

Sonam Sandhu of Derby produced the three-minute film Lost and Found with friends to help find the end of some events in his life.

Sonam, 20, who studies at Loughborough University, said: “The film is based on the setbacks I have encountered in my life. I wanted to find a closure on these situations by putting them in a story.

“I asked my friends to participate in its creation and we spent a day filming in September.”

Sonam was particularly delighted to involve Eyez, Derby’s own Grime artist, saying, “It was a real honor because he is someone so important in our city, giving back to the community.”

When she heard about the Quad film festival, organized by Five Lamps Films as a way for local filmmakers to get together, talk about films and show their work, Sonam proposed that her film be shown.

“I sent them the link and they had to review all the films that were sent to them and select mine!” she says. “I was really shocked but I’m so excited to see it on the big screen.”

Building on the idea of ​​an “open microphone evening for movies”, 5LF is broadcast every two months on the last Tuesday of the month and it costs £ 2 to watch the movie.

To book tickets, click here

