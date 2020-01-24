advertisement

24 days into the new year and I’m sure I’m not the only one still trying to shift that Christmas weight (damn it, Baileys) – but instead lost a small fortune to spending a fancy new gym membership on the student Weight in a rather unique way.

Tommy Monkhouse from London lost a whopping 10 stones in a year by simply playing the popular mobile game Pokemon Go.

As many people know, Pokemon Go is that you physically go out and run around to catch characters on the street. something that you obviously can’t do from your sofa.

With that in mind, Tommy, who was the heaviest at around 25 stones, was informed about the mobile app and decided to try it out as exercise and pleasure as he was already a Pokemon fan.

Tommy said about his weight:

It was only when I realized that I was at a very big point and that I had increased so much that I smiled with my eyes closed. At that moment I was looking at a photo of myself that someone had sent me and I didn’t recognize myself, I didn’t recognize the guy who was staring at me.

After advising to download the game, Tommy’s first appearance lasted three hours when he expected to be only 20 or 30 minutes away.

When he found out how far he had walked and how much he enjoyed it, he started to set target distances for walking and losing the target weight.

After playing Pokemon Go for a year, Tommy dropped an impressive 10 stones and says the game has “had the greatest impact on his life”.

Tommy added that he feels happy in himself, feels physically strong, and also feels physically better.

Speaking of Pokemon: Fans of the game will be happy to get their own animated restart on Netflix 22 years after the release of the original Pokemon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.

The official summary for the restart is:

When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a creation that goes against the laws of nature.

The film debuted in Japan last July, but has so far not been available to English-speaking audiences.

Don’t worry, because all of that will change soon, as it will be released on Netflix on February 27th.

