Omar Ameen couldn’t sleep at home. For years, he has been shuttling between safe houses, terrorized by the fact that armed men would kidnap or kill him for the crimes of his cousin Ghassan, a member of Al-Qaeda. Things often worked this way in Rawah, a small village in the Iraqi province of Anbar, where the Ameen have lived for generations. Tribal justice, long-standing disputes: the rivals denounced the rivals as terrorists, and the state took care of the rest. “When you want revenge, you get revenge on the whole extended family,” Ameen said later. He and his brothers dispersed to other parts of Iraq, leaving behind vast tracts of agricultural land, which were eventually taken by the people who chased them. On a cold evening in early 2012, Ameen sneaked into Rawah and told his friends that he was leaving Iraq forever. He begged them to come with him. “Go first, dear,” replied one of them. “If all goes well, we will follow.”

Ameen went to Turkey on a tourist visa and applied for refugee status with the United Nations. He described to a UN representative a life of persecution from all sides. His father was killed by Al Qaeda, he said, and one of his brothers was kidnapped by a Shiite paramilitary group. Ameen was almost forty and had wanted to leave Iraq since childhood. Only one percent of refugees are selected for resettlement in new countries; he thought that victims of terrorism would be placed at the top of the list.

Once approved, refugees have no say in where they end up: the UN decides whether to return for possible resettlement, and when, and to which country. Ameen’s wife, Khansaa, and their three young children soon followed him to Turkey, where, after two years in limbo, Ameen connected to the United Nations refugee portal and found that his family had was chosen to relocate to the United States. On November 5, 2014, their plane landed in Salt Lake City. He found work in a Mormon charity and in a factory that produced food supplements. The children enrolled in school and Omar and Khansaa started taking English lessons.

That winter, another Iraqi couple from Rawah, who lived in California, visited the Ameen house. They talked about the good weather and the opportunities in Sacramento; a few months later, the Ameens settled there.

Before the American invasion, Ameen had worked as a truck driver, transporting cheap Iraqi oil across the desert to Jordan. It was hard work; the sides of the highway were littered with charred shells from trucks that had crashed and exploded, often with drivers inside. Ameen learned to get through the fires as quickly as possible, terrified of burning to death. In Sacramento, he began working as an Uber driver and delivery driver, sometimes working twenty-hour shifts to support his family. He also worked part-time as a mechanic and became popular with the Iraqi diaspora. He and Khansaa applied for permanent resident status and had a fourth child – an American citizen.

In July 2018, Ameen sent a letter to his congressman, Ami Bera. “I called 2 times but I didn’t have any information on when I can get my green card,” he wrote. “I start to have problems when I apply for work because they ask me for green cards.” Bera asked the citizenship and immigration services, who replied that “he was unable to return a decision on Omar Ameen’s request until certain issues are resolved. ”Bera’s The office forwarded the note to Ameen on August 13.

Two days later, Ameen woke up to the sound of knocks on the door of her apartment. Her son rushed into the bedroom and told him that there were dozens of armed men outside and cars with flashing lights. When Ameen opened the door, he was handcuffed. Television crews arrived on the scene. An anonymous caller provided them with Ameen’s address, as well as a clue to the news: the Joint Terrorism Task Force had captured a high-level ISIS commander in the refugee flow.

A few kilometers west, in downtown Sacramento, a federal public defender by the name of Ben Galloway learned that a case of Iraqi extradition had just been made public. He went through the court files, which were heavily redacted, and learned that Ameen was accused of killing a police officer in Rawah, as part of an ISIS squad, a few months before his entry into the military. United States. The government intended to send him back to Iraq, where he would be tried for murder.

Galloway met Ameen in a federal building, where he was held behind a wire screen. Galloway, six feet six, dominated Ameen with one foot. “It was a little difficult to see Omar, but quite easy to get along,” he recalls. With the help of an interpreter, Galloway summarized the criminal complaint. Ameen listened intently, elbows on the table, head bowed forward. When he began to understand the accusation, he was overwhelmed with relief. “I was not even in Iraq at the time of the murder,” he said. “It will be easy.”

Shortly after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, he began to say that terrorist groups had infiltrated the flow of refugees to the United States.“We don’t know where they come from, ” a he said in an interview with ABC. “It could be one of the great Trojans of all time since the original.” Shortly before the election, he said in a debate with Hillary Clinton that Muslim refugees in the United States were “Certainly, in many cases, aligned with ISIS. Her son Donald, Jr., a senior campaign adviser, posted on Twitter, “If I had a bowl of bowling and told you only three would kill you.” Would you take a handful? This is our problem with Syrian refugees. “

Security and intelligence officials find the rhetoric absurd: Refugees are the most carefully checked category of people entering the United States. Candidates are screened by the CIA, NSA, FBI, Department of Defense. and several other agencies before their arrival. They are interviewed by internal security agents who have received training in the identification of lies, as well as information sessions on the applicants’ country of origin. An office within the D.H.S. The Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate conducts free and classified searches on candidates from certain backgrounds. Biographical and biometric information is disseminated through numerous databases and watch lists, including the Interpol Foreign Terrorist Database, which draws on the collective investigation capacity of fifty-two countries. The process often takes more than a year, and any red flag is grounds for rejection, without further explanation.

Ameen and her family spent two years in Turkey before learning that the United States had agreed to accept them as refugees.

Photo courtesy of Omar Ameen

The United States is particularly well equipped to find incriminating facts about Iraqi candidates. Between 2003 and 2011, the Defense Department collected hundreds of millions of pages of information on Iraqis. “Some of what I have seen is very good information, and some may not be true,” said a former senior US official, who has spent decades working in the Middle East. “For example, a poor child will never go anywhere in his life because a friend has chosen to dissuade him from a D.O.D. employee, and now he’s forever blacklisted in the United States and European systems. The US military has also collected millions of Iraqi fingerprints and irises. As a former member of the National Security Council said to me, “If you are a terrorist, why would you be so mad and mad when you could literally get a tourist visa?”

In fact, the most obvious way in which refugees have not assimilated into American life is their inability to commit acts of violence. A study by the Cato Institute found that “the probability that an American will be killed in a terrorist attack caused by a refugee is 1 in 3.64 billion per year”. The three refugees who carried the historic probability above a flat zero were Cuban; they entered the United States before the passage of the Refugee Law in Congress in 1980, which standardized the verification process. Since then, more than three million refugees have entered the United States, and screening has become increasingly comprehensive.

However, during the campaign, Trump said he would “absolutely” follow the movements of Muslims and force them to register in a database. At a rally in New Hampshire, when Trump invited questions from the public, a man stood up and said, “We have a problem in this country. It’s called Muslims. A member of the public winced; Trump nodded. “We know our current president is one,” said the man.

“Okay,” said Trump. “We need this question!”

“When can we get rid of it?”

“We will look into this,” replied Trump.

Trump then called for “a complete and complete arrest of Muslims entering the United States.” Jeff Sessions of Alabama became the first senator to approve it. Sessions began advising Trump on immigration policy and he became chairman of the campaign’s national security committee. “We are a Christian nation,” he said to the senior official of the State Department on refugee policy. After winning the election, Trump announced that Sessions would be his attorney general.

During the first intelligence briefings of Sessions, James Comey, the F.B.I. director, had to explain to him the differences between Sunni and Shia Muslims, and which terrorist groups followed which interpretation of Islam. The sessions struggled to focus but remained adamant in his beliefs. “The sessions believed that Islam – by nature – advocated extremism”, Andrew McCabe, deputy director of the F.B.I. between 2016 and early 2018, wrote in his memoirs, “The threat: how the FBI protects America in the era of terror and Trump”. In a radio interview, Sessions said of the jihadist attackers, “Their faith commands them to do these things. “During the first month of Sessions as Attorney General, he led the FBI to continue counterterrorism investigations of refugees and asylum seekers.” The story was that terrorists, murderers and rapists entered the stream of refugees, and if they don’t find them, it’s politically untenable, “a military intelligence official told me. One example would suffice – a poisoned keel – to legitimize the world view of the sessions.

“They were so determined to link refugees to terrorism that they were ready to set false examples for the public,” said former N.S.C. the member told me. “And that concerned us deeply, because it is also a problem of public security. Imagine Americans with guns taking matters into their own hands when they see a refugee they have been told is a threat. In June 2018, in Idaho, during the birthday party of a three-year-old refugee, a man stabbed nine Syrians, Iraqi and Ethiopian refugees, including six children. The birthday girl died.

On March 6, 2017, Sessions announced that “over three hundred people who have come here as refugees are on F.B.I. investigation of possible terrorism-related activities. Career leaders were dismayed. “What they left out is that these investigations are based on the most vague information” – like advice on neighbors wearing burqas – “and almost none of them are going anywhere”, a said the head of military intelligence. “They really only look at five or six people a year.”

Six months later, at a meeting of the National Security Council’s deputies committee, Russell Travers, acting deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center, told senior career officials that there was little or no risks of terrorist groups attempting to infiltrate the refugee program. . Rachel Brand, who was the third official in the Department of Justice, objected. “The attorney general does not agree with your conclusions,” she said. Travers noted that his agency relied on the Justice Department’s own sources to reach this conclusion. “Nevertheless, the attorney general does not agree,” said Brand. At this point, approved refugees were the target of 10% of all counterterrorism investigations in the United States.

The White House has fundamentally changed the refugee program to give priority to people of white, non-Muslim descent. Insisting that the verification system was inadequate, the administration created new obstacles for refugees from eleven countries, almost all of them predominantly Muslim. According to a Reuters study, the number of applicants resettled from these countries has been reduced by ninety-eight percent. Although the administration has reduced the total number of refugees by more than half, it has tripled the percentage of Europeans. In 2018, three times more Moldovan refugees were admitted than Syrians, although there were more Syrians refugees than Moldovans.

Ameen’s case had already caught a second glance. In the summer of 2016, two F.B.I. officers interviewed one of Ameen’s cousins, a computer scientist named Musab, in connection with Musab’s refugee claim. They asked him repeatedly about terrorism in Rawah, even though Musab had grown up elsewhere in the Middle East and had never been to Iraq. Pressed by his relatives in Rawah, Musab recalled that two or three cousins, including Ameen, had visited him in Jordan in the 1990s. He remembers having said to the F.B.I. that he had not spoken to these cousins ​​since, and had no idea whether they later joined the insurgency. But, in the F.B.I. an agent wrote that Musab had “guessed that these cousins ​​had become Islamic militants”.

Three weeks later, the F.B.I. asked one of the childhood acquaintances of Omar Ameen, who now lives in Florida, to explain the connection between Ameen and Ghassan, the cousin who was a member of Al-Qaeda. For the people of Rawah, “Omar and his family were always known not to be like Ghassan”, summarizes the summary. “Ghassan’s actions drew negative and disrespectful attention toward Omar’s family, so they left the area.”

During the summer of 2017, an F.B.I. a special agent visited a military base in Anbar province to learn more about Ameen from Abd al-Jabbar Barzan, colonel of a local militia and US military informant. The government suspected Ameen of having committed immigration fraud. Although he reported in his refugee claim that his father had been killed by Al-Qaeda, Barzan procured for the F.B.I. a copy of Ameen’s father’s death certificate, which showed that the cause of death was a brain clot. But that was not enough. “They wanted witnesses to me,” said Barzan later.

According to a former mayor of Rawah, Barzan’s family moved there about twenty-five years ago, and Barzan was involved in a dispute between two families. He sided with one of them and started beating the members of the other with a club. Rawah’s tribal rules stipulated that a foreigner who tried a dispute could not participate in physical violence, so the locals decided to ban him. “The family and the tribe of Ameen have taken the lead,” said the former mayor, and Barzan never forgave them. (Barzan denies the incident and says he is not motivated by revenge.) Barzan returned to his hometown, which was near an Iraqi Air Force base. After the American invasion, the Americans took over the base and renamed it Al Assad, and Barzan found work as an informer. Shortly after, Barzan told me that Ghassan Ameen had participated in an attack that had injured Barzan’s mother.

After meeting the F.B.I., Barzan discussed the investigation of Omar Ameen with a teenager whom the United States government came to call the fifth person. He had memory problems and illusions of grandeur. “When I was nine, I was fighting Al-Qaeda,” said the fifth person later. “I am young, but I am as wise as a whole country.” The fifth person was in Rawah in 2014, when ISIS took control of the city and murdered his uncle, a former police officer named Ihsan Jasim. The fifth person was inconsolable and developed what he called a “psychological condition”. His grandparents had to lock him inside the house, to prevent him from going out on the street and hitting people. “Whenever I remember what happened, every once in a while, my whole body is shaking and shaking,” said the fifth person. “I’m getting irritable. I get up and start knocking on doors. Anyone who approaches me, I hit him. In the end, his grandparents fired him from Rawah because he was still trying to get his hands on a gun. Barzan took the fifth person and provided him with shelter, a weapon and a role in his tribal militia. In recent years, said Person Five, he has thought of Barzan “like my father.”

The fifth person had never met Ameen, but he had heard of his family. One day, according to the fifth person, Barzan took out his phone and showed him a photo of Ameen, which Barzan had obtained from Facebook. He told the fifth person that Ameen lived in America and that F.B.I. asked about it. The fifth person replied that Ameen was the man who had killed his uncle Ihsan.

Barzan began collecting witness statements against Ameen and, on September 21, 2017, an F.B.I. a special agent named Phillip Coonfield met him at Al Assad Air Force Base. Barzan showed Coonfield three handwritten statements that Ameen had killed Ihsan. Two of the statements had apparently identical signatures – a distorted “A” – which did not belong to any of the alleged witnesses. (Barzan maintains that the documents are authentic.) Coonfield photographed the statements on his phone, and Barzan said he would take the originals to an Iraqi court for certification.

A month later, Barzan returned with the fifth person. Coonfield welcomed him and a colleague, Special Agent Emerson Lopez-Fuentes, who met Barzan at least twice. None of the officers speak Arabic, but with the help of an interpreter, they led Person Five to a private room and offered him water and snacks. According to Lopez-Fuentes’ report on the meeting, the fifth person described Ameen as a hardened criminal, a former member of Al-Qaeda who had planted IEDs and who was “a very close friend / associate of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi ”, the head of the Islamic State. . The fifth person remembered “seeing Omar and Abu Bakr Al Bagdadi in public”, giving money to people on the streets; he said that Baghdadi, after declaring the caliphate and becoming the highest terrorist target in the world, had visited Ameen’s home at least twice. He named Ameen’s accomplice a nonexistent man and proposed a timeline that challenged reality, placing Ameen in Rawah for months he lived in Turkey and the United States. When the fifth person recounted the murder of his uncle, he choked. “I remember very well the emotional tribute the story placed on the witness, which I attribute, among other things, to his young age,” Coonfield wrote in an affidavit.

Barzan then provided other witnesses to the F.B.I., none of whom had seen Ihsan’s murder, but all of them had said bad things about the Ameen.

Coonfield and Lopez-Fuentes later testified to their vast experience as terrorists: between them, they interrogated several hundred suspected ISIS operatives. Nevertheless, the most bizarre statements of person five have become part of the official American file. “There is a hierarchy in the quality of information gathering, verification and evaluation systems in complex overseas environments,” said the former senior US official. “And F.B.I. is at the bottom of this list. In my life, I have encountered highly classified information from F.B.I. sources that simply couldn’t be true. “He sighed. “They are trying really, really hard. But they simply do not have the field, language or cultural expertise to understand what is happening outside the United States, especially somewhere like Anbar, “where tribal relationships influence local dynamics and where Americans cannot leave Al Assad base safely.

In early April 2018, the F.B.I. informed the Iraqi intelligence service that an investigation into visa fraud had turned into a murder case in Iraqi jurisdiction. Agents forwarded the name of Person Five, along with a general summary of his statement, and the Iraqis agreed to continue the case. Over the next few days, Iraqi intelligence officers interviewed witnesses from the F.B.I., and recycled their allegations into an official intelligence assessment. They added a new error, claiming that in 2007, Ameen had carried out Al-Qaeda operations with his cousin Ghassan; in fact, Ghassan has been in Iraqi detention since 2005.

“The United States government wanted to find a case where we could actually implement the extradition treaty,” Douglas Silliman, who was ambassador to Iraq, told me during the Ameen investigation. In 1934, shortly after Iraq’s independence from the United Kingdom, the United States entered into an extradition treaty with the Kingdom of Iraq; after a dozen coups, decades of antipathy and the American invasion, the treaty is still in force. “It takes an act of parliament to get out of a treaty,” said Silliman, who is now president of the Institute of the Arab Gulf States in Washington. “A successor state – however that successor state came into being – is generally regarded by the international community as being at the mercy of all the agreements made by the previous government, whether they like it or not.” No one has ever been extradited from the United States to Iraq. “So the thought is, Boy, if we can be the first to do it, wouldn’t that create a useful precedent?”, He said. “There are still a lot of people in Iraq with whom the F.B.I. may be interested in lawsuits in the United States. “

On April 15, 2018, the fifth person testified before a terrorism court in Baghdad before an investigating judge named Dhiya Ja’far. Three F.B.I. Observers were present, including the United States Embassy’s deputy legal attaché, J. P. Butsch, whose role was to coordinate American and Iraqi institutions. The fifth person took the oath and brought up a new fiction: Ameen had kidnapped three of his uncles. (They were kidnapped in November 2016, two years after Ameen moved to America.) After the interview, person five identified Ameen in a photo and Dhiya announced that person five’s statement was “evidence sufficient to continue his investigation into Ameen ”.

Butsch speaks conversational Arabic and is an attentive and direct investigator. After a F.B.I. The source provided a document showing that Ameen had been detained by the Iraqi army in 2008, Butsch found the general who was in charge of the brigade and asked him to authenticate it. The general replied that it was a forgery – his own title was incorrect, the stamp looked suspicious and someone had forged his signature – and Butsch reported the exchange through official channels.

But when Dhiya scheduled two new witnesses to testify, he informed Butsch with too little time to organize a security detail, which was necessary for all embassy trips outside the green zone. Butsch missed the hearing. The output documents contain blanks and revisions; the only reference to Ameen appeared in a different format from the rest of the text. “If a government gives us documents – especially if a legal system gives us documents and certifies them correct – we generally take them literally,” said a senior US official. “But the Iraqi legal systems are not American legal systems.”

Butsch wrote in an affidavit: “On several occasions, Judge Dhiya and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan” – the highest judicial official in Iraq – “have communicated to me the importance of a successful extradition request ”. would mean that their justice system was respectable and trustworthy and it would demonstrate that they are capable of engaging in cooperative diplomatic exchanges. “But because the Iraqi government” lacked expertise, “Butsch said, it was incumbent on him to help various Iraqi government departments prepare an extradition request that would be accepted by a US court. The International Operations Division of the FBI named him Agent of the Year in 2018.

In Sacramento, Audrey Hemesath, a US assistant attorney for the Eastern District of California, wrote a note in support of Ameen’s extradition. The Extradition Law places unique restrictions on a judge and a defense team. “Foreign states requesting extradition are not required to plead their criminal cases in American courts,” she wrote, citing case law, and for this reason, a judge must deal with the evidence in a case. “as true” extradition. The only significant role of a judge is to accept or reject if evidence that the foreign government provides a “probable cause”.

“The idea is that we have enough confidence in the requesting country and their systems, that we can rely on their expertise and integrity in assessing evidence”, David A. Martin, who served in the Department state and DHS, and has shaped decades of US immigration law, I was told. “The executive, through the treaty, has blessed the reliability of this process.” Yet the US government often refuses extradition requests, even from allies. Since 2016, the United States has obstructed Turkey’s requests for the extradition of the Islamic religious Fethullah Gülen, to face charges of plotting against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Earlier this month, the State Department rejected and called “very inappropriate” a request by the United Kingdom for the extradition of the wife of an American diplomat; she had killed a British teenager while driving on the wrong side of the road and had fled the UK while claiming diplomatic immunity.

In 2018, the State Department released a human rights report concluding that Iraqi judges have sentenced thousands of Sunni men and adolescents to death solely on the basis of confessions obtained through torture. That summer I was in Baghdad to report on the Iraqi government’s campaign for revenge after the defeat of Daesh. I watched death penalty trials that lasted only four minutes. In one case, a judge ordered the execution of a man whose body had been so broken by the torture that he could barely move or speak. He suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage during his interrogation and, as his lawyer explained, he could not have carried out the terrorist attack which he had confessed to – the police report indicated that he had was a suicide bombing.

Le Département d’État a également signalé que les conditions de détention dans les prisons irakiennes menaçaient la vie en raison de pénuries alimentaires, d’un surpeuplement brutal, de mauvais traitements physiques et de conditions sanitaires et de soins médicaux inadéquats. »Néanmoins, Tom Heinemann, conseiller juridique principal du Département d’État, a soumis une note au tribunal de Sacramento affirmant que, pour l’affaire Ameen, le traité d’extradition était «pleinement en vigueur». «La Cour doit s’en remettre à la décision du Département d’État», a ajouté Hemesath.

Hemesath a présenté l’affaire comme si le gouvernement irakien en avait initié toutes les étapes. Elle a cité les allégations des enquêtes irakienne et américaine comme si elles se corroboraient indépendamment. En fait, ils comptaient sur les mêmes témoins, et la plupart – et peut-être tous – des témoins ont un lien avec Barzan. Le F.B.I. avait fourni au gouvernement irakien une photo d’Ameen, tirée de son dossier d’immigration américain confidentiel; dans le paquet d’extradition, les Irakiens l’ont renvoyé aux États-Unis, tamponné, signé et certifié par un tribunal irakien.

Hemesath a inclus dans ses documents presque toutes les rumeurs selon lesquelles le F.B.I. avait entendu parler d’Ameen, y compris des allégations contredites par d’autres informations détenues par le gouvernement. Les particularités de la loi sur l’extradition signifient que le gouvernement américain n’a jamais à prouver aucune de ces allégations devant un tribunal.

Après l’arrestation d’Ameen, le ministère de la Justice a publié un communiqué de presse annonçant qu’un membre de l’Etat islamique s’était «installé à Sacramento en tant que prétendu réfugié». l’un des fondateurs »d’Al-Qaïda en Irak et un« proche associé »de son premier dirigeant, Abu Musab al-Zarqawi; qu’il avait été le chef du financement d’Al-Qaïda dans la province d’Anbar, ainsi que le chef des opérations militaires d’Al-Qaïda à Rawah et dans les villes environnantes; qu’il avait fait exploser des bombes improvisées, attaqué des postes de contrôle de l’armée irakienne et exécuté des prisonniers de guerre; que chaque membre masculin de sa famille élargie était, «sans exception», un terroriste; qu’en juin 2014, en sa qualité de commandant de l’Etat islamique, il avait dirigé un convoi djihadiste à travers le désert d’Anbar, retourné dans sa ville natale et assassiné un policier; et que, malgré tout cela, quelques mois seulement après le meurtre, il avait en quelque sorte immigré aux États-Unis via le Programme d’admission des réfugiés, démontrant son incapacité totale à distinguer les victimes de persécution des terroristes commis à vie.

“Lorsque Trump a été élu, je m’attendais à des choses comme ça”, m’a dit Galloway, l’avocat d’Ameen. “Mais la question pour moi était: Qu’en est-il des procureurs professionnels, que je considérais comme intègres – qu’est-ce que cela leur ferait?”

L’après-midi de l’arrestation, Hemesath a remis à Galloway un document non signé, rédigé du point de vue d’Ameen, stipulant qu’il renonçait à son droit à la défense et «accepterait d’être transporté en détention, le plus tôt possible, en Irak». Elle a demandé si la défense serait disposée à le signer. «À partir de ce moment, je savais que cette affaire poserait toutes sortes de défis», m’a dit Galloway. Il a décidé de recruter Rachelle Barbour, un défenseur fédéral qui a travaillé à Sacramento au cours des vingt dernières années, pour rejoindre la défense d’Ameen.

Un jour, Barbour et Galloway ont remarqué que le gouvernement avait déposé un dossier secret. Ils n’ont pas pu accéder à son contenu. Galloway a une habilitation de sécurité, mais Hemesath, qui avait écrit le document, a cité la «sécurité nationale» et a refusé de le partager avec lui.

Ben Galloway, le défenseur fédéral d’Ameen, devant la prison où Ameen est détenu.

Photographie de Mark Mahaney pour The New Yorker

Deux mois plus tard, Galloway ne savait toujours pas ce qu’il disait. Les procureurs ne lui en avaient donné que l’essentiel. Lors d’une audience privée, pour décider si le document devait rester secret, Hemesath a exhorté le juge à envisager d’autoriser le gouvernement à retirer complètement le dossier.

“Would the defense not be allowed to mention that the government has acknowledged that it has potentially exculpatory information?” Galloway asked. “I mean, what country is this? Of course we—I mean, the government can take its document back, but we are, I’m sorry. My head is about to explode.”

“Why are you prohibited from saying that?” the judge asked.

“The government is vehement that we not disclose this fact on the public docket,” Galloway replied. He held his head in his hands. “I—I—I cannot believe this argument is being made. I just can’t. There’s nothing about that sentence that jeopardizes national security. It jeopardizes their case.”

Hemesath’s secret filing reveals that, “subsequent to the arrest of Ameen, the United States came into possession of potentially exculpatory alibi information.” The evidence, which appears to have been collected as part of a surveillance operation on an unwitting target, reveals that “an individual believed to have been co-located with Ameen in Turkey during the pertinent timeframe claims that Ameen never left Turkey.”

For the defense, there was only one chance of defeating the extradition request: it had to “obliterate” probable cause, by proving that Ameen’s participation in Ihsan’s murder was physically impossible. “We have begged for some type of proof that Omar is actually the terrorist they’re making him out to be,” Barbour told me. “It would be incredibly reassuring to me and Ben. We could just go to Omar and say, ‘Hey, man, they got you. Let’s send you back to Iraq.’ But every rock we overturn is actually supportive of his innocence.”

In early 2019, Barbour filed requests for documents with the Turkish government, and subpoenas to the U.N. Refugee Agency, various N.G.O.s, Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp, Yahoo, and Turkcell. She consulted experts on refugee processing. She learned that the U.N. had assigned Ameen to live in Mersin, a coastal city in southern Turkey, and that he wasn’t allowed to leave town without written permission from the local police. She tracked down the phone numbers and social-media profiles of people who Ameen told her could vouch for his whereabouts. They were now scattered throughout Europe, Turkey, and Iraq, and, in April, Barbour set off to meet them.

Ameen’s immigration file showed that the murder coincided with the peak of his refugee-resettlement process, while his passport was in Turkish possession. A month before the murder, Ameen had been interviewed by a D.H.S. official, at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul. A week before the killing, Ameen was notified that he and his family would be resettled in the U.S. On the evening of June 22, 2014, Ihsan was shot in Rawah. Two weeks later, Ameen was back at the consulate in Istanbul, for a medical screening.

“I remember June, 2014, very well, because ISIS was taking over my home city of Mosul,” Omar Hamid, an Iraqi refugee who met Ameen in Mersin, and now lives in Germany, told Barbour at his apartment. “I was very distressed over what might happen to my family. I would meet with Omar on the beach, and he would console me.” They would then head back to Hamid’s house, log in to the U.N. refugee portal, and check on the status of their applications. Ameen’s other friends in town were also Iraqis—a Christian and a Shiite who had renounced Islam and was now an atheist. Together, they followed the news, and tried to check in with relatives in Mosul and Rawah. “I was drinking frequently to cope with the stress,” Hamid said. “Omar did not approve of the drinking, but he tolerated it.”

In Kufstein, Austria, Barbour carried a printer into a Subway sandwich shop and plugged it in, so that a witness named Ahmed Azzam could sign his sworn declaration that, while ISIS was taking over Anbar Province, Ameen was video-chatting with him from the roof of his apartment in Mersin, along with his wife and kids. “He was very against ISIS and what they were doing,” Azzam said. “I remember him saying, ‘Those guys, they destroyed Iraq. They made our friends and family homeless.’ ” Azzam was living in Mosul at the time; a couple of months later, Ameen advised him on Turkish refugee processes, and helped him settle in Mersin.

Barbour interviewed more witnesses in Brussels and Istanbul, then went to the immigration office in Mersin. Ameen and his Iraqi friends were required to sign in each Thursday; failure to do so would have put at risk not only their resettlement applications but their legal status in Turkey. The office provided her scans of Ameen’s sign-ins, narrowing the window of time to commit the murder to a logistical impossibility. “To win the literal lottery of life and then say, ‘Great, let me put all that at risk so I can travel more than six hundred miles across Syria and Iraq and kill a guy first’—it doesn’t make any sense,” a former C.I.A. officer, who spent years working in Iraq, told me. “At that point in time, to get through that many checkpoints in Syria, you’d have to have separate fixers for dealing with the Turks, the Free Syrian Army, various other rebel groups, and then ISIS—and that’s before you even get to Anbar, which is, you know, hostile. You’d have to bribe or shoot your way through certain fucking death a thousand times, there and back.”

On June 15, 2014, a week before the murder, Iraq’s Ministry of Communications ordered a complete shutdown of Internet service in Anbar Province. It was not restored for weeks. But, on the day of the murder, Ameen liked a post depicting an Iraqi soldier, prone on the ground, aiming his rifle, with a split in his pants and his bare ass exposed. The caption reads, “The most important thing is the defense of the homeland.”

In Sacramento, Ameen was placed in a maximum-security cell at the county jail, where he shared a wall with the Golden State Killer. How had it come to this? All Ameen had ever wanted was to leave Iraq. That was why he had become a truck driver; each time he crossed the Jordanian border, he felt as if he were breaking out of prison. To be alone in nature—that was his feeling of America. He hiked for hours in Utah, and drove all the way to Texas simply because he didn’t want to stop driving. In California, he saw the Pacific Ocean and the San Francisco Bay, and swam in the American River, which snakes through the eastern part of Sacramento, a couple of miles from his house.

His children wouldn’t visit him in prison; they refused to see him behind bars. He blamed himself. Why? He didn’t know, exactly. He worried that his brothers would be hunted down as ISIS suspects, since the Americans had announced that he was a commander. Galloway sent him copies of the Harry Potter books in Arabic to distract him, but it wasn’t enough.

Ameen stopped eating. “Are you fasting?” a jail guard asked.

“No.”

“Do you want to die?”

“Yes.”

They took him to the psychiatric ward and wrapped him in a padded jumpsuit, so that he couldn’t fashion a noose. They checked on him every thirty minutes and treated him with antidepressants.

He slept. After a few days, he started eating again. He left the psych ward and was returned to his cell.

While Barbour was in Turkey, a defense investigator named Linda Humble pursued a parallel inquiry into the situation in Rawah. The extradition packet contained three witness statements—all certified by Judge Dhiya, in Baghdad—that had been redacted in their entirety. Although the federal defenders’ office has a compartmentalized facility for viewing sensitive documents, the government refused to give Galloway and Barbour an unredacted copy. For several months, they were allowed to read the witness statements only at the prosecutor’s office.

One of the witness statements was by Person Five; the two others, which had different signatures but were otherwise virtually identical, came from people who hadn’t seen Ihsan’s murder but had apparently named Ameen as the man who had carried it out. These witnesses became known as Witnesses A and B.

Because of the judge’s protective order, Galloway and Barbour were prohibited from sharing any information from the witness statements with Humble. “It was ‘O.K., there’s this accusation of a murder,’ ” Barbour recalled telling her. “ ‘Here’s a victim. We can’t tell you who the witnesses are, or what they said, so you just have to go for it.’ ”

“I was basically working blind,” Humble told me. “But at some point I sat down with the interpreter, and we just started making calls to people in Iraq.” Her task was to prove a negative—that Ameen wasn’t in Rawah when Ihsan was murdered. But, she said, “there was also this little side note of ‘Let’s see if we can figure out who actually did this murder.’ ”

Humble reached a tribal leader who is sanctioned by the Iraqi government to handle security matters in Rawah. According to Humble, he told her, “I’m about five minutes away from the victim’s dad. I can just drive over there and see if I can get him on the phone with you guys.”

Ihsan’s parents were shocked to learn that Ameen had been charged with their son’s death. Neither of them had seen the killers—and, to their knowledge, neither had anyone else. “They were asking, ‘Do you know who said Omar did it?’ ” Humble recalled. “We were, like, ‘Uh, no, that’s something we came to find out from you.’ ”

In 2014, when ISIS took over Rawah, the parents had five sons. Ihsan was killed that year; three others were kidnapped, in 2016, and probably executed; and the fifth—Person Five’s father—was arrested by the Iraqi government, on rumors that he had supported the Islamic State.

One day, during the spring of 2018, Person Five called his grandparents and said that they could help get their son released from prison if they went to Al Karkh court, in Baghdad, and told the truth about the murder. There, in Dhiya’s office, they described what little they knew—that, when the shooting began, they were in the back of the house and Ihsan’s wife was in the front of the house, but that nobody had seen the actual killer. Dhiya took their statements but never asked about Ameen or showed them his photograph, they said. Ihsan’s mother is illiterate; Ihsan’s father can read, but didn’t go through his statement—he just signed where Dhiya told him to. Ihsan’s parents, Humble realized, were Witnesses A and B.

Now they travelled to a court in Anbar Province, where, after an extensive interrogation by a judge, they formally corrected the record. Both parents requested that the charges against Ameen be dropped, and that he be released. “He is innocent of the accusation of murdering my son,” Ihsan’s mother said.

Gamal Abdel-Hafiz, a retired F.B.I. agent hired by the defense, met Ihsan’s widow, Samar, in Iraq. A year after the murder, Samar fled Rawah for Erbil, where she now lives with her brother. She had never been interviewed about the case. Samar vividly remembered the days leading up to the murder. Ihsan’s brother was threatened by an ISIS member named Mohammed Aboud. Then Ihsan received a threatening voice mail from Aboud’s commander. “Ihsan had me listen to that threat, and he told me that this person would be responsible for his death if anything happened to him,” Samar said. Ihsan never mentioned Ameen. On the day of the murder, an ISIS convoy passed by their house twice. The shooting took place on the second pass.

Samar gave Abdel-Hafiz Ihsan’s cell phone, which she had kept but never managed to unlock. A forensic investigator in California accessed its contents and found that, at about the time the ISIS convoy made its first pass, Ihsan had texted a member of a local militia who sometimes worked with the Americans. The message appears to be a cry for help. It consists of a list of names, including those who had threatened Ihsan and his brothers, and who later showed up in ISIS propaganda announcing Ihsan’s murder and the capture of Rawah. One was the driver. Mohammed Aboud was the gunner. Ameen was not on the list.

The recipient of the text was Barzan.

The project of government relies on nonpolitical career officials following orders, and executing them well. On December 4th, some two dozen federal employees from the F.B.I., the D.H.S., the State Department, and the Justice Department filed into a courtroom in Sacramento for Ameen’s extradition hearing. Wittingly or not, they and their departments have been co-opted into a campaign to extradite an innocent man to almost certain death, in order to make a racist talking point appear to be slightly less of a fiction.

Federal marshals escorted Ameen to the defense table and unshackled him. He looked back to the gallery, and smiled at Khansaa. Ameen had been so confused, during his arrest, that he didn’t say goodbye to his wife and kids. “I thought, There must be some mistake, and I’ll be able to come back and explain it to them later,” he told me. “So I just walked out, and I didn’t even say goodbye.”

Hemesath and her co-prosecutor, Heiko Coppola, along with two lawyers from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, who had flown in from Washington for the hearing, maintained that nothing the defense had found, in fifteen months of investigation, should be admissible, because it contradicted the contents of Iraq’s extradition packet, which “has to be taken as true.” In fact, Hemesath argued, “to the extent the defense has raised any nonspeculative evidentiary issues, a trial would be required to resolve the questions raised,” and the only appropriate venue would be an Iraqi court.

Even Ihsan’s parents’ statements exculpating Ameen were invalid; their only admissible testimony was what was written by Dhiya, which they insist is fraudulent. In fact, Hemesath continued, there was now an additional witness, a man who hadn’t seen the murder but had learned “through conversations” that Ameen carried it out. The witness, whose identity the government accidentally disclosed, is, like Barzan, a colonel in the tribal militia. He refused to testify before Dhiya, but that didn’t matter; the U.S. government had supplied Dhiya with his statement to Special Agent Lopez-Fuentes, and Dhiya had certified it and submitted it back to the U.S. through diplomatic channels. Now it counted as Iraqi evidence, Hemesath explained, and so its admission was “mandatory.” She added that the judge cannot consider the question of whether Ameen will be tortured or executed in Iraq, because it is “not subject to judicial review.”

In recent months, Galloway has had difficulty sleeping. “It’s not the stress of going into the hearing—it’s the trauma of coming out of it, the trauma of realizing what they’re doing,” Galloway told me. “It’s unconscionable. Seeing the level of infection, this willingness to go along, it makes me realize that we are not safe.” He added, “I hope we can recover from it. I hope we can regain institutional integrity in some of these agencies. None of them is perfect—they all have problematic histories—but this is evil.”

Hemesath declined to comment. The F.B.I. declined to comment. The Justice Department declined to comment. The D.H.S. declined to comment. The State Department declined to comment. Earlier this month, during a background briefing about the military strike on Qassem Suleimani, a career State Department official said, “Jesus, do we have to explain why we do these things?”

Throughout the trial, the magistrate judge, Edmund Brennan, has gradually ordered the government to unseal documents; to remove redactions that have obscured inconsistencies, forgeries, or lies; to make F.B.I. agents, whose identities the government had sought to keep secret, available for written and courtroom testimony. He has unsealed transcripts from private hearings, and has granted the defense the necessary time and subpoenas to pursue its parallel investigations in Turkey and Iraq. Without his orders to keep the public record open, most of what is known would still be unknowable—though he may ultimately exclude much of it from his own judicial consideration.

Hemesath has asked Brennan to certify extradition immediately. He has given Barbour and Galloway until January 29th to present their final argument, after which he will issue his ruling. “I feel like we’re watching Omar’s murder in slow motion,” Galloway said.

Meanwhile, in Anbar Province, the F.B.I.’s local fixer, Barzan, considers the Iraqi government to be too corrupt to handle the case. Last fall, in a phone call with a defense investigator, Barzan recalled warning the U.S. government that, if Ameen was sent to Baghdad through official channels, he could bribe his way out of custody.

“But then who do you want them to hand him over to?” the investigator asked.

“Hand him over to me. Hand him over to me—I will get reprisal from him,” Barzan said. “Hand him over to me—I will execute him.” ♦

