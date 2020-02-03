advertisement

Five decades after the National Association of Colored Women mobilized to save Cedar Hill, another group of black women worked to save what was left of Weeksville, a free pre-war black community in Brooklyn that was launched by the James Weeks tank top in the early 19th century. These activists were led by artist Joan Maynard, who argued that black history needed the same protections as black lives, and that the endangerment of the two was linked. “We need to make sure that our children know how they got here, and what those who came before have tried to improve,” she said. She hoped that home ownership, urban agriculture and the freedom of the first inhabitants of Weeksville could inspire the future. As a result of these efforts, four houses from the original Weeksville settlement were added to the national register in 1972.

Around the same time, three men from a historically black neighborhood in New Orleans founded a community improvement group, which led to the formation of the historic district of Treme, where the Creole chalets and gun rifle residences hunting bear witness to generations of black life. Five years later, in Florida, writer Alice Walker found the lost burial ground of Zora Neale Hurston, and sparked a revival of the hometown of Hurston, the historically black incorporated of Eatonville, which was added to the register national in 1998. This discovery also has renewed interest in the writing of Hurston; his books have been reprinted and elevated to literary canon. Historical preservation and artistic renaissance often go hand in hand: in Congo Square, the district of Treme where slaves used to gather to play drums and dance, contemporary musicians honor this story by continuing to happen in what is now known as Louis Armstrong Park.

Finally, the federal government caught up with the work of the communities of descendants, in particular because one of these descendants arrived at the White House. Michelle Obama is the great-granddaughter of a Pullman rail carrier, and in 2015 Barack Obama designated the Pullman National Monument in Chicago to honor one of the country’s first planned corporate cities , a melting pot of workers’ movements and civil rights. Pullman was one of the twenty-nine monuments that President Obama protected under the Antiquities Law, more than any of his predecessors. Several of them focus on African American history, including the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historic Park in Maryland and the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, whose centerpiece is the AG Gaston Motel, a business owned by blacks where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stayed while planning the protests that helped speed up the adoption of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

advertisement

“Really, what’s the point of being married if we still have to get dressed and go out?” Caricature of Barbara Smaller

Politicians have long enjoyed cutting ribbons and delivering speeches at monument signings; even those who oppose the funding of conservation work know that saving endangered places can serve political ends. It is therefore not remarkable that President Donald Trump designated national monuments. But some of his selections were surprising. Its first, in October 2018, was Camp Nelson, a Kentucky civil war site best known for what happened after the Union Army lifted its ban on African American troops : ten thousand black men enlisted in the camp and their family members, who remained technically enslaved, obtained refugee status there. Trump made the home of civil rights activist Medgar Evers, Mississippi, a national monument last year.

Critics of the President have suggested that the two designations were political favors: the first to the Republicans in Kentucky (Camp Nelson is the state’s first federal monument) and the second to the Republicans in Mississippi, including the older brother of Evers , Charles, who in 2016 provided Trump with one of his most unexpected endorsements. But the two sites had been under study for years for the status of monument. If anything, the designations could have been the political favor of the Trump administration for itself – an attempt to take over the White House after its inflammatory handling of the events in Charlottesville in the summer of 2017, when the White supremacists gathered to protest, among other things, against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee and one of them murdered a counter-protester named Heather Heyer.

Leggs speaks eloquently about the “powerful collision of culture, heritage and public space” that produced the tragedy in Charlottesville, and how it simultaneously obscured and illuminated the work that he and his colleagues do. Since Charlottesville, the debate on Confederate monuments has received far more attention than questions about other sites and stories that deserve to be preserved. At the same time, this debate has only reinforced what Leggs has believed for decades: that preservation is political, and that the types of places and structures we protect are less an indication of what we value in the past that a matter of what we worship today.

It was after Charlottesville that Leggs and his colleagues created the Action Fund, the largest campaign ever to preserve African-American historic sites. In its first year alone, the Fund received more than eight hundred grant applications of nearly ninety-one million dollars. Last year, the National Trust funded 22 recipients, including the country’s oldest black church, the African Meeting House in Boston; the house Harriet Tubman bought from Senator William Seward in Auburn, New York, in 1858, and where she lived for more than fifty years; and the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, where five years ago nine members of the congregation were murdered by a white supremacist.

To support these and other efforts, Leggs has so far raised more than $ 20 million for the Action Fund from individuals and non-profit organizations, including the Ford Foundation, the J.P.B. And the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Elizabeth Alexander, poet and president of the Mellon Foundation, told me that for a long time, communities of color had to “carry knowledge and stories through our bodies” because resources were not spent on preserving spaces that contained these stories. She describes what Leggs and her colleagues do as “rescue work”.

Continuing and maintaining relationships with donors like Mellon is essential to the success of the Action Fund, especially since the federal government stopped allocating funds to the National Trust in 1997. Leggs is good at this job, in part because ‘he talks about historic sites with the kind of affection and enthusiasm that most people have for their children; given a single ceramic tile from a sanatorium or the wooden window of an abandoned motel, it can evoke a forgotten world with exuberant precision, converting an entire audience to its cause. But he is also persuasive because he understands the economics of historic preservation – not only how expensive it can be but also profitable. Parks, monuments and historical records are not just designations; they are also funding guidelines. In a virtuous cycle, they can enable improvements in infrastructure for beautification and security, which promote tourism, which in turn promotes business development. Traditionally, however, the communities that benefit most from historic preservation are the ones that need it least. Critics of historic preservation often view it primarily as a way for wealthy landowners to postpone development, including, too often, affordable or high-density housing. In less affluent areas, designations are rare and the same caustic forces for residents also corrode their history. In Weeksville, for example, it took decades of penny drives and neighborhood pastry sales to guarantee the kind of preservation that colonial and Confederate sites often achieve in a few years. Even then, the status of the site remained precarious: encroached on by development in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s, it was saved in the 1960s, only to have one of its protected houses burnt down in the 1980s and one another vandalized in the early 90s. It wasn’t until last spring, after the Weeksville Heritage Center launched a crowdfunding campaign to prevent the closure, that New York officially joined the center, providing support increased financial.

This type of vulnerability is typical in marginalized communities, where few historic sites will ever support each other with endowments or entrance fees alone. Therefore, part of the work of the Action Fund is to help these communities identify “adaptive reuse” for historic spaces, a process that can lead to an afterlife that few people recognize as preservation. Rather than transforming sites into traditional museums, curators of color communities have become more creative about what constitutes conservation.

The last surviving slave cottage in Richmond, which used to belong to Emily Winfree, is now next to the Devil’s Half Acre at Shockoe Bottom. Photograph by Hannah Price for The New Yorker

One of Leggs’ favorite examples is Villa Lewaro, in Irvington, New York, the estate of Mrs. C. J. Walker, a black hair care entrepreneur and the first self-taught American millionaire. The Trust brought together African American businessmen, artists and activists, who envisioned preservation ideas ranging from a spa and salon to an art venue for concerts that would honor the support of Walker d artists like Vertner Woodson Tandy, the pioneer black architect who designed the spectacular Thirty -Mansion of four rooms. The Trust has taken a commercial approach, helping to organize the sale of Villa Lewaro to Richelieu Dennis, the owner of Essence, who plans to make it the home of a hundred million dollar think tank supporting women black entrepreneurs. “It’s about economic development,” Leggs told me. “It’s about empowering people as much as it is history.”

advertisement