Fifty years after Samuel Beckett received the Nobel Prize in Literature, the newly opened archives reveal the serious doubts that the Nobel Committee had about awarding the prize to an author who they believed was “bottomless contempt for the human condition “.

When the Swedish academy announced that the Irishman had won the Laureateship in 1969, it praised “his writings, which – in new forms for novel and drama – reach their climax in the need of modern people”.

However, since the Nobel Archives were only published after five decades, documents have now shown that there have been considerable disagreements within the Swedish academy regarding the choice of the author Waiting for Godot. According to Svenska DagbladetThe separation took place between Beckett and the French writer André Malraux, with further nominations including Simone de Beauvoir, Jorge Luis Borges, Pablo Neruda and Graham Greene.

The chair of the Nobel Committee, Anders Österling, said most readers believed that Beckett’s writing “was characterized by a bottomless contempt for the human condition.”

Four committee members supported Beckett and two supported Malraux, with the most important objection to Beckett raised by the Nobel Committee chair, Anders Österling campaigns against the playwright for years. Österling asked whether the writing “demonstratively negative or nihilistic in nature”, like Beckett’s, was intended to “reward those who have produced the most outstanding work in the field of literature in an idealistic direction”.

Österling recognized the possibility that behind Beckett’s “oppressive motives” is a “secret defense of humanity”, but in the eyes of most readers “an artistically staged ghost poetry, which is characterized by a bottomless contempt for human condition”.

However, Beckett’s main supporter in the committee, Karl Ragnar Gierow, believed that Beckett’s “black vision” was not “an expression of hostility and nihilism”. Beckett argued, “Portrays humanity as we have all seen it at the moment of its most serious injury,” and searches for the depths of humiliation because “there is a possibility of rehabilitation even there.”

Beckett was declined for the price a year earlier, 1968, but a year later his champions won. Österling made no speech in which he received the award. Gierow did that expanded On the arguments he put before the committee, he said that Beckett’s work “goes deep” because “only there can pessimistic thinking and poetry work their miracles. What do you get when a negative is printed? A positive, a clarification, with black being the light of the day, the parts in the deepest shadow those reflecting the light source. “

Beckett himself accepted the award, but did not come to Stockholm to receive it or to give the traditional winner’s talk. And the division of the jury remained secret for half a century – unlike today, when the decision to award the 2019 prize split to the Austrian writer Peter Handke prompted the boycott of the ceremony by Peter Englund, the former permanent secretary of the Swedish academy, and further resignations. – Guardian

