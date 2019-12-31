advertisement

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, and the Utah Jazz skipped a slow start to get away from the Detroit Pistons 104-81 Monday in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Clarkson, playing in his third game since beating Cleveland, secured 20 points off the Utah bench. Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 17 points, and Rudy Gobert scored 13 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and eight of nine.

Derrick Rose led Detroit, which has lost seven of its past eight, with 20 points away from the bench. Andre Drummond had 15 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and three assists but also completed seven laps. Svi Mykhailiuk contributed 13 points, and Christian Wood added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons were missing a number of players, including Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Markieff Morris (foot). Guard Mike Conley (hamstring) remained sidelined for Utah.

Utah held the Pistons to 38 percent shooting and forced 17 laps.

The Pistons never trailed by more than three points in the first half and led 40-39 in the first half. The Jazz total was the lowest amount Detroit has allowed in the first half of this season.

Utah was limited to 33.3 percent shooting from the field before the break. Rose had 11 points at halftime, but the Pistons collectively shot 37.8 percent.

Mitchell scored the first half of the second half to give his club the lead.

Royce O’Neale hit a 3-pointer and Gobert dived as the Jazz advanced to 50-42. Joe Ingles then made a mid-range shot and a 3-pointer in transition for a 13-point lead.

Clarkson hit a pair of runs later in the quarter, and Utah held a 68-58 lead in the fourth.

A Rose basket with 10:46 left cut the Jazz lead to seven. Uta quickly doubled it to a 7-0 goal, intercepted by a 3-Bogdanovic marker.

Ingles gave Utah an 83-65 lead with a quick formation after a Drummond turnover with 7:33 left.

