The Strokes recently announced several intimate European dates, and it now looks like their new album is on its way.

If you managed to get a ticket to their Belfast concert at the end of this month, it looks like you can see the New York group playing several new songs.

Julian Casablancas and co. debuted several new tracks at a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire last night. They played “Bad Decisions” live and created the animation video for “At the Door”. The new album follows on from “Comedown Machine” of 2013 and would be called “The New Abnormal”.

At the end of their performance, Casablancas said “Oh yes – the album will be released on April 10”.

They also played a number of their older songs, including “Someday” and “Hard to Explain”, as well as a cover of Talking Heads “Burning Down the House”.

Watch their full performance (from 2:28) below, and the video for ‘At the Door’ can be seen at 3:11:20.

