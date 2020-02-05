advertisement

If there is one group that can announce a series of last minute concerts across Europe and expect to sell them in minutes, it’s The Strokes.

The New York group – who played Electric Picnic 2019 and are rumored to release a new album this year, as leader Julian Casablancas alluded to New Years Eve – will play three concerts in relatively smaller venues late this month.

Irish fans will be happy to know that one of them is in Belfast Waterfront Hall next to Berlin and Paris. They will play there on February 24.

Belfast – It’s been a while, right? But we’ll see you on February 24. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. GMT. https://t.co/uWvJ6fuSF6 for info

Art by: Jordan Nogee pic.twitter.com/KTthaFZdH8

– The Strokes (@thestrokes) February 4, 2020

It is quite unusual for a group of their stature to avoid cities like London, Manchester and Glasgow during their travels – could they be prep concerts for a potential new album?

In any case, tickets for the Belfast concert go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. – so prepare your finger.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8-tXG8KrWs (/ integrated)

