BOGOTA – Residents of the Colombian capital Bogota took bicycles, scooters, buses and taxis for their trips Thursday as the city stopped private cars in an effort to boost green transportation.

The city’s Car and Motorcycle Free Day is a regular initiative extended by the mayor’s office with the aim of encouraging residents to choose more sustainable and environmentally friendly ways to achieve.

Riding along with the passengers were Mayor Claudia Lopez and Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez.

“Let’s make ourselves part of the transformation of the city and the planet,” Lopez said on Twitter.

Delivery vehicles, school buses and armored cars for officials are allowed to continue driving. The Beat and DiDi outing greeting services were out of the way until 9am the day after the ban was lifted.

During the normally rush hour of the morning, the usual cacophony of car horns was replaced by the slight ringing of bicycle bells, like a strong Andean sun beat over the city.

About 1.8 million private vehicles and 460,000 motorcyclists were left at home, according to the mayor’s office.

Dentist Ricardo Menestry, 60, who rides a bike to work every day, said the initiative had its pros and cons, but that it was largely in favor.

“Not all of my patients will arrive today,” he said, giving homage to the waiting people who meet until they come by car.

But it’s good to do something about the environment, he added.

“It’s a way to work with the planet, I’m about 75% in favor,” Menestry said. “They could do it a few more times a year, but only a couple.”

Not everyone was so enthusiastic.

Olga Cristancho, 42, who runs a snack bar selling coffee and biscuits and usually travels around the city in the back of her husband’s motorcyclist, said her commute to work was more difficult than usual.

“I had to get up really early to get the bus,” she said. “I’ve never seen such a big queue.”

Cristancho said business in the morning had been slow, probably because people who usually rely on using their cars or motorcycles had decided not to make the trip to work.

“There are no traffic jams but it makes things difficult for many people,” she said. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

