It was a story of two halves for the east Melbourne property market in 2019, with sluggish market activity giving way to a revival in the second half, experts say.

The May general election, easing lending criteria and lowest interest rates were cited as key factors in the year-end surge.

The median of real estate prices in Monash rose by 9 percent over a period of three months to the end of November, according to realestate.com.au.

During the same period, Whitehorse, Manningham and Maroondah saw price increases between 7 and 10 percent.

However, according to realestate.com.au, each community area has still dropped 7 to 9 percent in the past 12 months.

Daniel Bolton, director of Fletchers Mooroolbark, said the past year was “the strangest market I’ve ever seen”.

“It was dark in the first six months, prices fell rapidly and it was difficult to get deals, and it turned upside down in the second half of the year,” he said.

“It was just scorching hot three or four months ago.”

Mr. Bolton said a change in banking thinking, a May shock election result and low interest rates had stimulated the market.

Jim Chen, director of Buxton Box Hill, said many buyers held back in 2018 and saw houses emerging from their price ranges.

He said there was also a return of overseas buyers.

Barry Plant Doncaster East agent Todd Lucas said that the number of people released for inspection has tripled since the first five months of the year.

“More and more families are coming back, more people have approved the funding and they are not worried about the banks,” said Lucas.

“People were concerned that the market was going down, now buyers are trying to get into the market before it goes up again.”

“The buyers are certainly more urgent – in Manningham we noticed that the communities are becoming a suburb. We could open a house in Templestowe at 11:00 am and then one in Doncaster East in the afternoon and we would see the same families. “

Mr. Lucas said buyers started placing early offers to avoid competition from an auction.

“Many properties that are to be auctioned have already been largely sold,” he said.

