Despite being stacked with a decent cast, starring Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders in a rare dramatic role, Hannah John-Kamen, Stephen Rea and Paul Kaye, “ The Stranger ” is barely worth it to be known.

From the first episode, it is painfully obvious that “ The Stranger ” will be one of those shows that will constantly try to pull the wool over your eyes and orient you in every possible turn. To be clear, it’s not the same as a mystery with a complex plot or something like that. No, what ‘The Stranger’ does is arrange the pieces of the story and put a big red marker around them so you don’t forget them.

About 15 minutes later in the next episode, you’re probably about to check out the rest of the series, and it’s not that long ago that it is going exactly as you would expect. It doesn’t help that the actors, however talented they are, barely get out of any kind of comfort zone. It is not very difficult to imagine Richard Armitage in a role of everyone, and it is not difficult to believe Stephen Rea as an old fool. Likewise, it’s not that hard to imagine that Anthony Stewart Head is a sleazeball real estate developer.

Really, this unimaginative level of casting is indicative of “ The Stranger ” and its major issues – that everything is so obvious and telegraphed that it’s hard to keep watching it. At the end of the third episode, even if there are a lot of twists and turns, it’s not interesting enough to continue. In the same way that you expect some kind of twist, it is hard to get excited about it. In addition, management is not precise or inventive enough to keep a bland script in the air.

“ The Stranger ” might interest fans of Harlan Coben’s work and desperately hope it fits the screen, but really, there is much better to offer than that.

