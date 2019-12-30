advertisement

The murder of transgender activist Julie Berman last week in Toronto remains under investigation but her death has sent shockwaves across Canada, leading to a torrent of rumors and speculation.

Colin Harnack, a 29-year-old Toronto resident, was charged with second-degree murder, but his relationship with Berman and the LGBT community is still unknown. While Berman’s death has been largely interpreted by activists and politicians, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, as a transphobic hate crime, Harnack’s extensive social media posts complicate that narrative.

Harnack’s social media activity has largely focused on his music efforts and seems to have diminished over the past year. However, a number of posts show support for left-wing positions, including LGBT rights. Harnack himself specifically declined to identify with one gender in several posts.

In an Instagram post from 2017, he shared a photo of a “bath with all sex” sign and used the hashtags #lgbt, #bewhoyouwanttobe, #love and others. In an older post, he poses with an Indian female dress.

In a video released in February 2019 on YouTube, Harnack superimposes his face on male and female bodies and includes a number of spiritual images linked to the indigenous community. He has many other posts on his Facebook expressing criticism of colonialism.

Another still from a YouTube video uploaded by Colin Harnack in February 2019

One of his music covers posted on YouTube is the song “Gay Rude Boys Unite,” by antifomophy, the radical anti-racist punk band Leftöver Crack.

Some social media friends linked to Harnack’s Facebook are the owner of a women’s clothing store that sells “breast shapes” and brings trans and fetish communities.

According to new information provided to The Post Millennial, Toronto Police Detective Rob Choe says Berman and Harnack met on the day of the incident and spent time socializing together before the attack occurred. Choe was unable to confirm whether the two had become intimate or not and said police are still investigating.

The Millennial Post was unable to reach Harnack for comment and it is unknown if he has a lawyer.

Andy Ngo contributed to this report.

