New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ineThe rise and fall are “that” close to being spread around the world. A new trailer for the next Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story has finally arrived.

Key facts: On Thursday, the essential preview of the next series of exclusive videos from the streaming giant Spotify was presented online.

Hi all. So, over the past year and change, I have worked with very talented and brilliant people to tell the story of 6ix9ine. Here’s the audience’s first taste – a trailer. https://t.co/poZF5anERW

– Shawn Setaro (@SameOldShawn) January 23, 2020

Key details: This week, Tek’s little mom Sara Molina hit Instagram to applaud his girlfriend Jade for being dragged into a new 6ix9ine prison photo caption.

Wait, there is more: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental health assistance and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea agreement.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States Attorney’s Office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close as possible to New York – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

