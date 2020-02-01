advertisement

From bikes that weren’t delivered to clearance orders and pension questions, there had been rumors of problems at Norton Motorcycles for months.

Bike fans have gone to forums and social media to complain about the upfront payments for the new bikes that never arrived, reports Business Live.

One was Steve Gadd of Lincolnshire who said he was forced to contact Trading Standards after paying Norton £ 18,000 for a new bike with nothing to show seven months later.

The administrative procedures announced this week mean that he becomes one of the company’s many creditors.

With a V4SS of £ 44,000 and an RR of £ 28,000, the numbers are anything but modest.

Elsewhere, the Pension Ombudsman is investigating new complaints from investors who have invested their savings in three pension plans linked to the Castle Donington motorcycle business.

Some 228 people have invested in the plans, which in turn have invested their millions in Norton.

The ombudsman has already ruled on cases of individuals with long delays trying to withdraw money.

Other cases are under study.

Then there were the liquidation petitions against the company.

According to The London Gazette, DHL International published a petition to liquidate Norton Motorcycles last August.

Shortly after, a spokesperson for the delivery company told LeicestershireLive that the petition had been withdrawn. No further details were given.

This month, Norton owner Stuart Garner told us that he was working to avoid another winding-up petition – this time from HMRC, on hundreds of thousands of pounds of unpaid taxes.

Norton Motorcycles owner Stuart Garner

(Image: mercury leicester)

Garner saved the historic bike brand in 2008, moving it to Leicestershire and building it for a team of 100 people – some say there could be as many as 40 working there now – making bikes such as the Commando 961 Cafe Racer, Dominator and V4RR.

The company owed £ 300,000 to HMRC – much of which would be covered, Garner said, thanks to the company’s exceptional tax breaks.

The London High Court Insolvency and Corporate Court heard how HM Revenue & Customs owed approximately £ 600,000 initially, half of which had been paid.

This matter was adjourned until February 12.

Despite media reports suggesting that HMRC debt was what pushed her to the limit, BDO – the accounting firm overseeing the administration – was in fact brought in by Norton banker Metro Bank.

Metro said they had spent months working with Norton to try to find a solution to the problems, but that using the administrators had been in the best interests of all concerned.

A Metro Bank spokesperson told BusinessLive: “After working closely with the company for many months, we acted in the best interest of the company’s stakeholders and employees, and based independent advice.

“So we made the difficult decision to request the appointment of directors.”

BusinessLive was unable to contact Mr. Garner regarding the administration.

But following the HMRC hearing this month, he said it was a “formality”.

He said: “We paid an item of cash and the remaining figure is, essentially, the balance of R&D.

“It is frustrating that tax credits have taken so long to materialize.

“We have spent around £ 13 million on R&D in the last three or four years, so it is frustrating that it takes so long.”

There had also been problems with Norton’s most recent set of accounts, released last spring.

As revealed in LeicestershireLive at the time, the company’s auditors had raised questions about things such as investments in a U.S. operation and quantities in stock, and the suggested pre-tax income and profit could have been to be “overrated”.

The auditor’s report – part of the accounts of Norton for the year ended March 31, 2018, when the turnover was £ 6.7 million and the pre-tax profit was £ 33,701 – added that “significant uncertainty can cast significant doubt on the ability of the business to continue as a business in operation”.

When this news was announced, Garner remained optimistic about the health of the business.

He told us at the time, “We are in the strongest position we have ever been in and I think we will build 1,000 bikes this year.

“Our entry point with the new models is £ 15,000 and they go up to £ 44,000, which equates to sales of £ 15-44 million – in addition there are spare parts and license agreements.

“If you look at the report almost two years ago and we are growing with new models and new markets, with a large order book and new staff.

“We will not comment on sales for the most recent year, as it is not a publicly traded company.”

There were also other positive PRs.

In early 2019, the company announced a £ 20m export deal with Japan, which would support jobs in the UK and see around 1,000 new motorcycles sold to Japanese customers over the next five years.

And just four years ago, Chancellor George Osbourne joined Garner and local MP Andrew Bridgen during a visit to the headquarters in northern Leicestershire to announce funding of £ 4 million.

This was made available to help the bike maker and 11 of its supply chain partners – and to support the launch of a British motorcycle manufacturing academy in Norton which, according to reports, would create up to 600 full-time and part-time jobs and 200 apprenticeships.

The Chancellor said: “Stuart asked me a question about what we could do to support the British motorcycle industry.

“I said let’s work with Norton because it’s a company that epitomizes everything that’s going on in British manufacturing.”

Some learning took place, but the charity behind the academy had to be removed from the Companies House register last year, and the latest set of accounts has been past due for eight months.

A Facebook page has not been updated for several months. Questions will surely be asked as to whether this was a good use of taxpayers’ money.

More recently, the Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership provided a loan of £ 750,000 to support the construction of a new factory at the company’s headquarters.

The factory is built, but remains empty and the LLEP joins the list of creditors.

In a new statement published in the Guardian, Garner said he was “devastated” and had lost everything.

The Department of International Trade’s export champion, who previously said the UK would “prosper outside the EU”, added: “It has become increasingly difficult to manufacture in the UK, with a Growing tax burden and lingering uncertainties over Brexit affecting many things like, tariffs, exports and the availability of finance.

.

