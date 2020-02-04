advertisement

All Rise episode 15 will air on CBS next week, and we have to say first of all that we’re thrilled to be able to enjoy a number of new episodes! For a month now, we’ve felt like jumping between a new episode and a replay. Now we don’t have to do that anymore! We can only enjoy some of the stories for what they are without worrying about the schedule.

So what will come over the course of the story? Now, be ready for a big installment for Benner, where we’ll have the opportunity to learn a little bit more about what she’s trying to do. She wants to be Attorney General! It is an ambitious goal, but it is also one that involves a number of challenges. Some of them could arise thanks to a confrontation with their past – and here you will see how Lola does everything to help.

CarterMatt offers a complete overview of All Rise episode 15 with further news on the upcoming topics:

“Kick off a Fish” – As Benner prepares to run for the Attorney General, she asks Lolas for help to find anything that could endanger her campaign. In addition, old wounds reopen when Emily’s client hesitates to file a police report against her abusive friend, and Amy Quinn and Mark quarrel on opposite sides of the courtroom and put pressure on their new romance, on ALL RISE, Monday, February 10 (9: 00-10: 00 a.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Aside from what’s going on with Lola, let’s imagine that Amy Quinn’s and Mark’s act could be the one that brings the greatest awkwardness. Just imagine this – you will find that these characters are concerned with staying on the same page while trying to ensure that they are professional.

