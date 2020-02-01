advertisement

A gold ring lost in a garden center has proven that diamonds are forever.

Ray Noble thought he would never see his precious solitary diamond again after slipping it from his finger at the Dobbies Woodlands Garden Center in Stapleton.

advertisement

Ray, who is in his 70s, was devastated at the idea of ​​losing the ring because it was made with a diamond that his mother had lost from his engagement ring more than 40 years ago.

“My mother, Mary, lost the diamond in the engagement ring my father William bought her,” he said.

“She didn’t dare tell him so she went to a jeweler and put another diamond in her place.

“About a year later, she was putting on her boots when the missing diamond fell from a boot.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

“She never said anything to my father and gave me the diamond as a kind of inheritance to pass on. I used this diamond and gold rings that my wife had given to an uncle to have a specially designed custom ring.

“It is this ring that I lost, so it has massive sentimental meaning and value. For me it was priceless. “

Ray, who lives in Leicestershire, visited the garden center with his wife, daughter and son-in-law on Saturday January 18.

He realized he had lost the ring when they sat at a table in the restaurant in the center of Ashby Road.

“I thought it probably fell off when I put on and took off my gloves while we were walking around the garden center, looking at the labels and such,” said Ray.

“I informed the staff and gave them my contact details and description of the ring and asked if they could call me if someone returned the ring to them. It was very upsetting to lose the ring. “

The next day, Ray called the garden center, but was told that no one had given a ring.

But, five minutes later, her phone rang and a staff member told her that a ringtone had been found.

“I was delighted,” he said. “I went straight there and got the ring.”

Annette Flewitt, who works at Dobbies, said she was happy to be able to reunite Ray with her diamond ring found in the restaurant.

“We have returned a lot of lost property, but it had real sentimental value,” she said.

Read more

Playing in Leicestershire

“Sometimes we are unable to give people back their belongings because they are not turned over, so it was nice to see Mr. Noble and have a day.

“He was a very happy man when I returned his ring to him.”

The person who found the ring did not leave a name.

“I want to thank this person for their very public behavior,” said Mr. Noble.

“It was very nice of them to put my ring back on.

“I guess it shows that diamonds are forever.”

Earlier this month, a customer found a gold ring in a Savoy cabbage at the Farndon Fields Farm Shop near Market Harboorugh.

The customer returned the ring to the farm store, but so far, no one has been in contact to claim it.

.

advertisement