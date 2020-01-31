advertisement

Want to get an idea of ​​what’s going on in Charmed, Season 2, Episode 12? In “Needs to Know” we’ll see a fairly complicated story, but also one that is about restoring power and resetting the world in some way, as some of these characters know.

Unfortunately, that is often so much easier said than done. There are consequences to every action, and be prepared for MANY by this episode. This could prove to be true for Macy in particular.

Below is CarterMatt’s full Synopsis for Charmed, Season 2, Episode 12, with more news about the next steps:

WHAT THE HEART WISHES – A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen (guest star Azura Skye) pulls Harry (Rupert Evans), Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) into a dangerous conflict with Darklighter Helen. Macy takes drastic measures to get the three of them going again. Jeff Byrd was the director of the episode of Johanna Lee & Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin (# 212). Original flight date 07.02.2020.

If there is yet another piece of evidence you need to know (title concept on purpose), this is: Charmed will go up on February 14th. Why this is important in relation to this episode is pretty simple. The authors have to deliver something big here! The February 21 episode will have a different story (one that focuses on Harry), and all of nature could look and feel different depending on what’s going on tonight. The Charmed story is currently swinging on the pendulum. We need to see where it lands and what that means for some of the Charmed Ones that are moving forward.

If you’re wondering why there won’t be a new episode on February 14, here’s your simple answer: Valentine’s Day.

Similar news – More Charmed Season 2 News!

What do you want to see when it comes to Charmed, Season 2, Episode 12?

Be sure to share in the comments! In the meantime, be sure to stay around if you want more news related to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

